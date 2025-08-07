Suspicious Behavior

{ "alert_id": 39241, "occurrence": "1 time during the last 2 hours", "severity": "Warning", "description": "port_xmit_wait is 2735.23% above the average", "full_description": "port_xmit_wait:132470536 is above the average: 4672298", "influencers": [ "port_xmit_wait" ], "recommended_actions": [ "These steps should be applied on top 5 ports", "Port reset and keep monitoring", "If still getting the alerts, please check if there any related cable alerts via cable anomaly tab", "In addition, please check relevant cable measure trend via cable anomaly tab", "If there are alerts for connected cable and/or depredating trend please consider cable replacement", "If known issue due to maintenance activity please use suppress function do define as known issue" ], "percentage": 2735.23, "nodes": [ { "port_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13011", "port_xmit_wait": 467264335.5705527, "port_name": "HCA-1/1", "node_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13010", "system_name": "mtlx319", "type": "switch", "role": "tor" }, { "port_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912", "port_xmit_wait": 466359722.25149757, "port_name": "1", "node_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912", "system_name": "mtlx473", "type": "host", "role": "endpoint" } ], "first_occurrence_timestamp": "2022-09-21 13:00", "influencers_display_names": [ "Port Xmit Wait" ], "timestamp": "2022-09-21 13:00" }