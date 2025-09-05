NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.13.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.13.2  Changes and New Features in v2.13.2

Changes and New Features in v2.13.2

Integrated with UFM Enterprise v6.22.2 and UFM High-Availability v6.0.1.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2025.
content here