Get Link Failure Distribution

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/distribution/link-failure

  • URL Filters:

    • from – retrieve link failure distribution within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • to– retrieve link failure distribution till given time period:

      ?to=<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months).

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    {"switch_switch": 139, "switch_host": 725}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request (invalid argument)

    Get Anomaly Nodes

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/nodes/anomaly

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve nodes whose triggered alerts within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Probability – return all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      ?min_probability=<0-100>

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    {"nodes": {"anomaly": 328, "normal": 518}, "switches": {"anomaly": 64, "normal": 1}}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Get Anomaly Cables

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/cable/anomaly

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve cables whose triggered alerts within the last given time period

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:

       ?from=-6h.

    • Request

      none

    • Response

      	"nodes": 
	{	
		"anomaly": 473, 
		"normal": 1663
	}, 
	"switches": 
	{
		"anomaly": 31,
		"normal": 167
	}
}

    • Response codes

      Status

      Descriptions

      200

      Success

      400

      Bad Request (invalid argument)

Get Tenants Allocation

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/tenant/allocation

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    {
  "allocated": 15,
  "free": 993
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Get Tenant Nodes

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/tenant/{tenant_id}/nodes

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    [
	{
	"port_guid": "0xec0d9a03008460a6", 
	"port_name": "HCA-2/1", 
	"system_name": "nia-m4-bb02", 
	"utilization": 15.4
	}, 
	{
	"port_guid": "0xec0d9a0300845e6a",
	"port_name": "HCA-2/1",
	"system_name": "nia-m4-bb06", 
	"utilization": 15.4
	}
]

  • Response code

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Get Top Congested Tenants/Applications

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/tenant/top-congested

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Count – retrieve specific number of nodes

      ?count=<integer larger than 0>

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "tenant_id": "0x0001",
    "congestion": 4
  }{
    "tenant_id": "0x0003",
    "congestion": 3
  }{
    "tenant_id": "0x0005",
    "congestion": 2
  }
 ]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

Get Logical Servers Allocation

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/logical-server/allocation

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    {
  "allocated": 15,
  "free": 2131
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Get Top Congested Logical Servers

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/logical-server/top-congested

  • URL filters

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the latest given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Note

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks) and m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Count – retrieve a specific number of nodes

      ?count=<integer larger than 0>

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "logical_server": "LS",
    "utilization": 0.0315922587555555
  },
  {
    "logical_server": "LS_test",
    "utilization": 0.0060010954666666
  }
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Get Link Anomalies

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/link-anomaly

  • URL filters:

    • Influencers:

      ?influencers=<comma-separated list of influencers>

    • Request

      none

    • Response

      [
  {
     "name": "vl15_dropped",
     "description": "Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port." 
  }
 ]

    • Response codes

      Status

      Description

      200

      Success

      400

      Bad Request

Get Link Anomalies For influencer

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/resources/link-anomaly/{influencer}

  • Request

    none

  • Response

    {  
     "name": "vl15_dropped",
     "description": "Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port."
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    404

    Not Found
