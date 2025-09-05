On This Page
Settings and Configuration
the directory
/opt/ufm/cyber-ai/conf contains the configuration files for the UFM Cyber-AI application. The files
cyberai.cfg and scheduler_settings.cfg are the main configuration files.
The basic configurations of
cyberai.cfg are listed in the following table:
Section
Key
Type
Default
Description
JobSettings
Integer
2
the number of reties to run the analytics jobs when its failed or timedout
Interval
120 (seconds)
the interval for running health for checking jobs if its get timeout
GRPC
String
cyberai-plm
name of the docker network that will be used to communicate between plm and worker
Integer
50051
the port that used for communication
Integer
10
max number of worker that can be run in parallel
Cleanup
Integer
24
This parameter sets how often (in hours) the cleanup process runs. The system will automatically trigger cleanup operations every 24 hours to remove old files and data
Integer
28
This controls retention for hourly files. The system will keep these files for 28 days before automatically deleting them.
Integer
24
This specifically controls retention for topology hourly files. These files are kept for only 24 hours before being cleaned up,
SecondaryParams
String
172.17.0.1
the IP address of the secondary endpoint/server that will be used. to fetch the telemetry data
Integer
9002
The port number on the secondary endpoint where the service is listening
String
csv/xcset/cyberai_telemetry
The URL path or endpoint
The
scheduler_settings.cfg file defines configuration parameters for three categories of tasks: UFM data preparation tasks, telemetry collectors, and analytics jobs.
Section
Key
Description
data_prep_ufm::<task_name>
Interval between task runs
Delay before the first run
Enable/Disable task
Collect data from a JSON file or from a REST API
data_prep_telemetry::<task_name>
Interval between task runs
Delay before the first run
Maximum execution time before the job times out
Enable/Disable task
analytics_job::<job_name>
Interval between job runs
Delay before the first run
Maximum number of input files to process in a single run
Maximum execution time before the job times out
Enable/Disable task
Inside the
ufm-telemetry container, the
/config directory contains all configuration files for UFM-Telemetry. The primary configuration file is
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini.
The table below lists the basic configuration options available in
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini:
Section
Key
Type
Default
Description
ibdiagnet
Boolean
true
Enable or disable the ibdiagnet process
String
/data
Directory where UFM Cyber-AI data is stored
String
/tmp/ibd
Directory where ibdiagnet stores output files
Integer
–
Frequency for collecting port counter data
String
mlx5_2
Host Channel Adapter (HCA) to use
String
/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet
Full path to the ibdiagnet application
String
discover
Topology discovery mode
Integer
0
Run topology discovery every “n” iterations; if set to 0 or 1, use the last run’s results
retention
Boolean
true
Enable or disable the retention service
Time
1d
Time interval between retention operations
Time
100d
Retention period for collected data
compression
Boolean
true
Enable or disable the compression service
Time
6h
Time interval between compression operations
Time
12h
Retention period for compressed data
cable_info
csv
–
Schedule for collecting cable information (format: weekday/hr:min,hr:min)