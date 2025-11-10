On This Page
Alert Filters
URL
POST /cyber-ai/alerts/filter
Request Data
{ "filter_type": "link_anomaly", "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15", "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3", "enabled": [ true|false ] }
Response
{ "filter_id": 100, }
Response codes
Status
Description
201
Created
400
Bad Request (invalid argument)
URL
DELETE /cyber-ai/alerts/filter/{filter_id}
Request Data
none
Response
none
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Successful
404
Not found
URL
PUT /cyber-ai/alerts/filter
Request Data
{ "filter_id": 100, "enabled" : [true|false] }
Response
{ "filter_id": 100, "filter_type": "link_anomaly", "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15", "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3", "enabled": [true|false] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
404
Not found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/alerts/filter
URL filters:
Type – retrieve alerts of specific type (or all types if this filter is not used)
?type=<alert_type>
Supported types: link_failure_prediction, link_anomaly, cable_event, tenant_alert, network_alert and logical_server_alert
Request Data
none
Response
[ { "filter_id": 1, "filter_type": "link_anomaly", "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15", "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3", "enabled": true }, { "filter_id": 2, "filter_type": "link_anomaly", "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:16", "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3", "enabled": false } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/alerts/filter/{filter_id}
Request Data
none
Response
{ "filter_id": 1, "filter_type": "link_anomaly", "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15", "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3", "enabled": true }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
404
Not found
URL
cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status
Filters
From node_guid port port_guid sample_time dow hour node_description lid device_id phy_mngr_fsm_state phy_state logical_state link_speed_active link_width_active fec_mode_active raw_ber eff_ber symbol_ber phy_raw_errors_lane0 phy_raw_errors_lane1 phy_raw_errors_lane2 phy_raw_errors_lane3 phy_effective_errors phy_symbol_errors time_since_last_clear hist0 hist1 hist2 hist3 hist4 hist5 hist6 hist7 hist8 hist9 hist10 hist11 hist12 hist13 hist14 hist15 fw_version switch_temperature switch_voltage link_down_events LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended link_partner destination_port_node_description destination_guid destination_port source_server_operation_mode source_system_name source_ip source_fw_version source_hw_version source_nic_type source_port_dname source_port_node_description source_host source_technology destination_type destination_role destination_model destination_server_operation_mode destination_system_name destination_ip TEXT, destination_fw_version destination_hw_version destination_nic_type destination_port_dname destination_host destination_technology
Response
[ { "node_guid":"0x0002c90200428490", "port":1, "port_guid":"0x0002c90200428490", "sample_time":1706151600, "dow":"Thu", "hour":5, "node_description":"0", "lid":0, "device_id":"0.0", "phy_mngr_fsm_state":0, "phy_state":"Phy_up", "logical_state":"Active", "link_speed_active":0.125, "link_width_active":0.5, "fec_mode_active":31.875, "raw_ber":0, "eff_ber":0, "symbol_ber":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane0":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane1":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane2":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane3":0, "phy_effective_errors":0, "phy_symbol_errors":0, "time_since_last_clear":0, "hist0":0, "hist1":0, "hist2":0, "hist3":0, "hist4":0, "hist5":0, "hist6":0, "hist7":0, "hist8":0, "hist9":0, "hist10":0, "hist11":0, "hist12":0, "hist13":0, "hist14":0, "hist15":0, "fw_version":"NA", "switch_temperature":0, "switch_voltage":0, "link_down_events":0, "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended":0, "link_partner":"NA", "destination_port_node_description":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10:12", "destination_guid":"0xb83fd203008031ce", "destination_port":12, "pn":"NA", "sn":"NA", "transmitter_technology":"NA", "cable_type":"NA", "cable_vendor":"NA", "length":"NA", "cable_identifier":"NA", "rev":"NA", "diag_supply_voltage":"NA", "temperature":"NA", "status_opcode":0, "down_blame":"Unknown", "local_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication", "remote_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication", "e2e_reason_opcode":0, "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended":0, "PortRcvErrorsExtended":0, "PortXmitDiscardsExtended":0, "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended":0, "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended":0, "LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended":0, "PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended":0, "PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended":0, "PortBufferOverrunErrors":0, "PortDLIDMappingErrors":0, "VL15DroppedExtended":0, "PortXmitWaitExtended":0, "PortXmitDataExtended":13623112821.5, "PortRcvDataExtended":77872769279.5, "PortXmitPktsExtended":27879243.625, "PortRcvPktsExtended":97167768, "PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended":27847241.25, "PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended":95548800.375, "PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended":32002.375, "PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended":1618967.625, "SyncHeaderErrorCounter":0, "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards":0, "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards":0, "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter":0, "PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter":0, "PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter":0, "PortLocalPhysicalErrors":0, "PortMalformedPacketErrors":0, "rx_power_1_mw":"NA", "rx_power_2_mw":"NA", "rx_power_3_mw":"NA", "rx_power_4_mw":"NA", "tx_power_1_mw":"NA", "tx_power_2_mw":"NA", "tx_power_3_mw":"NA", "tx_power_4_mw":"NA", "source_type":"switch", "source_role":"tor", "source_model":"SDR", "source_server_operation_mode":"Switch", "source_system_name":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies", "source_ip":"0.0.0.0", "source_fw_version":"0.0.0", "source_hw_version":"NA", "source_nic_type":"NA", "source_port_dname":"1", "source_port_node_description":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies:1", "source_host":"0002c90200428490", "source_technology":"QDR", "destination_type":"switch", "destination_role":"tor", "destination_model":"MQM8700", "destination_server_operation_mode":"Switch", "destination_system_name":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10", "destination_ip":"10.60.130.10", "destination_fw_version":"27.2010.4120", "destination_hw_version":"NA", "destination_nic_type":"NA", "destination_port_dname":"12", "destination_host":null, "destination_technology":"HDR" }, { "node_guid":"0x0002c9020044ff80", "port":1, "port_guid":"0x0002c9020044ff80", "sample_time":1706151600, "dow":"Thu", "hour":5, "node_description":"0", "lid":0, "device_id":"0.0", "phy_mngr_fsm_state":0, "phy_state":"Phy_up", "logical_state":"Active", "link_speed_active":0.125, "link_width_active":0.5, "fec_mode_active":31.875, "raw_ber":0, "eff_ber":0, "symbol_ber":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane0":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane1":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane2":0, "phy_raw_errors_lane3":0, "phy_effective_errors":0, "phy_symbol_errors":0, "time_since_last_clear":0, "hist0":0, "hist1":0, "hist2":0, "hist3":0, "hist4":0, "hist5":0, "hist6":0, "hist7":0, "hist8":0, "hist9":0, "hist10":0, "hist11":0, "hist12":0, "hist13":0, "hist14":0, "hist15":0, "fw_version":"NA", "switch_temperature":0, "switch_voltage":0, "link_down_events":0, "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended":0, "link_partner":"NA", "destination_port_node_description":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10:11", "destination_guid":"0xb83fd203008031ce", "destination_port":11, "pn":"NA", "sn":"NA", "transmitter_technology":"NA", "cable_type":"NA", "cable_vendor":"NA", "length":"NA", "cable_identifier":"NA", "rev":"NA", "diag_supply_voltage":"NA", "temperature":"NA", "status_opcode":0, "down_blame":"Unknown", "local_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication", "remote_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication", "e2e_reason_opcode":0, "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended":0, "PortRcvErrorsExtended":0, "PortXmitDiscardsExtended":0, "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended":0, "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended":0, "LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended":0, "PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended":0, "PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended":0, "PortBufferOverrunErrors":0, "PortDLIDMappingErrors":0, "VL15DroppedExtended":0, "PortXmitWaitExtended":0, "PortXmitDataExtended":273269961.5, "PortRcvDataExtended":434894002, "PortXmitPktsExtended":1866950.125, "PortRcvPktsExtended":2284998.5, "PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended":1861369.125, "PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended":639736.5, "PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended":5581, "PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended":1645262, "SyncHeaderErrorCounter":0, "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards":0, "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards":0, "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter":0, "PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter":0, "PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter":0, "PortLocalPhysicalErrors":0, "PortMalformedPacketErrors":0, "rx_power_1_mw":"NA", "rx_power_2_mw":"NA", "rx_power_3_mw":"NA", "rx_power_4_mw":"NA", "tx_power_1_mw":"NA", "tx_power_2_mw":"NA", "tx_power_3_mw":"NA", "tx_power_4_mw":"NA", "source_type":"switch", "source_role":"tor", "source_model":"SDR", "source_server_operation_mode":"Switch", "source_system_name":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies", "source_ip":"0.0.0.0", "source_fw_version":"0.0.0", "source_hw_version":"NA", "source_nic_type":"NA", "source_port_dname":"1", "source_port_node_description":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies:1", "source_host":"0002c9020044ff80", "source_technology":"QDR", "destination_type":"switch", "destination_role":"tor", "destination_model":"MQM8700", "destination_server_operation_mode":"Switch", "destination_system_name":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10", "destination_ip":"10.60.130.10", "destination_fw_version":"27.2010.4120", "destination_hw_version":"NA", "destination_nic_type":"NA", "destination_port_dname":"11", "destination_host":null, "destination_technology":"HDR" } ]
URL:
/cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/ influencer/histogram influencer
Filters:
From To counter=counters comma separated
Response:
{
"raw_ber":{
"0":{
"total":
7994},
"1.4999999999999999e-254":{
"total":
6300},
"2e-18":{
"total":
7},
"3e-17":{
"total":
18},
"4e-17":{
"total":
3},
"1e-16":{
"total":
11},
"2e-16":{
"total":
3},
"4e-16":{
"total":
7},
"2e-15":{
"total":
7},
"3e-15":{
"total":
7},
"5e-15":{
"total":
7},
"1e-14":{
"total":
7},
"8e-13":{
"total":
7},
"5e-12":{
"total":
7},
"7e-12":{
"total":
7},
"3e-11":{
"total":
7},
"2e-07":{
"total":
6},
"3e-07":{
"total":
1} },
"eff_ber":{
"0":{
"total":
7994},
"1.4999999999999999e-254":{
"total":
6374},
"3e-17":{
"total":
10},
"4e-16":{
"total":
7},
"3e-15":{
"total":
7},
"5e-15":{
"total":
7},
"2e-07":{
"total":
6},
"3e-07":{
"total":
1} },
"symbol_ber":{
"0":{
"total":
7994},
"1.8749999999999998e-255":{
"total":
6374},
"1.25e-17":{
"total":
10},
"5e-17":{
"total":
7},
"3.75e-16":{
"total":
7},
"6.25e-16":{
"total":
7},
"2.5e-08":{
"total":
5},
"3.75e-08":{
"total":
1},
"6.25e-08":{
"total":
1} } }
URL:
/cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/ properties
Filters:
From To
Response:
{
"phy_state": [
"Phy_up"],
"logical_state": [
"Active"],
"link_speed_active": [
0.0909090909090909,
2.909090909090909,
1.4545454545454546,
0.3636363636363636],
"link_width_active": [
0.3636363636363636],
"fec_mode_active": [
23.181818181818183,
0.2727272727272727,
0,
0.0909090909090909],
"raw_ber": [
0,
1.4999999999999999e-
254, 7e-
13, 4e-
12, 1e-
15, 4e-
15, 6e-
12, 2e-
18, 1e-
14, 1e-
12, 2e-
15, 1e-
16, 5e-
12, 2e-
17, 4e-
17, 5e-
17],
"eff_ber": [
0,
1.4999999999999999e-
254, 4e-
12, 1e-
15, 4e-
15, 1e-
17, 3e-
17],
"symbol_ber": [
0,
1.3636363636363634e-
255,
3.636363636363636e-
13,
9.090909090909091e-
17,
3.6363636363636364e-
16,
1.8181818181818186e-
18,
9.090909090909089e-
18] }