Alert Count Summary
URL
GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Probability – return all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Request Data
none
Response
{ "link_failures_predictions": {{…}, }, "link_anomaly_predictions": {…}, }Note
If successful, the analytics summary is returned in JSON format.
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request (invalid argument)