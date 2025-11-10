NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.14.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.14.1  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

4681048

Description: Fixed issue with unnecessary restart for Cyber-AI web container in case where the health check was triggered while the database is locked.

Keywords: Web Container, Health Check, Database

Discovered in version: v2.13.0

4565367

Description: Fixed Cyber-AI watchdog issues when Cyber-AI is used in HA mode

Keywords: Watchdog, HA mode

Discovered in version: v2.8.0

4565359

Description: Fixed the detection of active port when Cyber-AI runs Telemetry to allow proper Telemetry operation on the active port

Keywords: active port, Telemetry

Discovered in version: v2.8.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here