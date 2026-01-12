Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4681048
Description: Fixed issue with unnecessary restart for Cyber-AI web container in case where the health check was triggered while the database is locked.
Keywords: Web Container, Health Check, Database
Discovered in version: v2.13.0
4565367
Description: Fixed Cyber-AI watchdog issues when Cyber-AI is used in HA mode
Keywords: Watchdog, HA mode
Discovered in version: v2.8.0
4565359
Description: Fixed the detection of active port when Cyber-AI runs Telemetry to allow proper Telemetry operation on the active port
Keywords: active port, Telemetry
Discovered in version: v2.8.0