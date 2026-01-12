On This Page
- Get All Network Alerts
- Get Specific Network Alert
- Get All Tenant/Application Alerts
- Get Specific Tenant Alert
- Get Logical Server Alerts
- Cables Alerts
Suspicious Behavior
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.
Request data
none
Response
{ [ "alert_id": 2001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:54:17 2020", "network_name": "default", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, “percentage”:60 "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Suspicious network behavior is detected in your cluster", ] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network/<alert_id>
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Request data
none
Response
{ "alert_id": 39241, "occurrence": "1 time during the last 2 hours", "severity": "Warning", "description": "port_xmit_wait is 2735.23% above the average", "full_description": "port_xmit_wait:132470536 is above the average: 4672298", "influencers": [ "port_xmit_wait" ], "recommended_actions": [ "These steps should be applied on top 5 ports", "Port reset and keep monitoring", "If still getting the alerts, please check if there any related cable alerts via cable anomaly tab", "In addition, please check relevant cable measure trend via cable anomaly tab", "If there are alerts for connected cable and/or depredating trend please consider cable replacement", "If known issue due to maintenance activity please use suppress function do define as known issue" ], "percentage": 2735.23, "nodes": [ { "port_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13011", "port_xmit_wait": 467264335.5705527, "port_name": "HCA-1/1", "node_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13010", "system_name": "mtlx319", "type": "switch", "role": "tor" }, { "port_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912", "port_xmit_wait": 466359722.25149757, "port_name": "1", "node_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912", "system_name": "mtlx473", "type": "host", "role": "endpoint" } ], "first_occurrence_timestamp": "2022-09-21 13:00", "influencers_display_names": [ "Port Xmit Wait" ], "timestamp": "2022-09-21 13:00" }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
404
Not found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info.
Request data
none
Response
{ [ "alert_id": 3001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:53:45 2020", "tenant_id": "0x0004", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004" ] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant/<alert_id>
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Request data
none
Response
[ "alert_id": 3001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:54:17 2020", "tenant_id": "0x0004", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004", "occurrence": "9 times during the last 24 hours", "recommended_actions": "It seems that your placement engine/job scheduler did not allocate the best nodes for this job", "nodes": [ { "node_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13010", "system_name": "mtlx319", "type": "switch", "role": "tor" }, { "node_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912", "system_name": "mtlx473", "type": "host", "role": "endpoint" } }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
404
Not found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/ logical-server
URL filters
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info and Notice.
Request data
none
Response
[ { "alert_id": 1, "logical_server": "LS_test", "severity": "Critical", "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%", "influencers": [ "utilization", "port_xmit_data", "port_rcv_data" ], "influencers_display_names": [ "Utilization", "Port Xmit Data", "Port Received Data" ], "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10" } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Get Specific Logical Server Alert
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/logical-server/<alert_id>
Request data
none
Response
{ "alert_id": 1, "logical_server": "LS_test", "severity": "Critical", "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%", "influencers": [ "utilization", "port_xmit_data", "port_rcv_data" ], "influencers_display_names": [ "Utilization", "Port Xmit Data", "Port Received Data" ], "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10" }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Cable Alerts Summary
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/summary
Filters
from
to
min_deviation
max_deviation
Request Data
none
Response
{
'cable_threshold_events': {
'Critical':
6,
'Major':
0,
'Minor':
0,
'Warning':
0,
'Suspect':
0,
'Info':
0,
'Notice':
0},
'cable_deviation_events': {
'Critical':
0,
'Major':
0,
'Minor':
0,
'Warning':
0,
'Suspect':
0,
'Info':
5,
'Notice':
0} }
Response Code
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Threshold Events
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold
Filters
from
to
sn
guid
severity
influencers
port
channel
brief
Request data
none
Response
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}, ...
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Specific Threshold Event
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>
Request data
none
Response
{
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
Threshold Event Tachometer
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>/meter
Request data
none
Response
{
"high_alarm_range": [
8.5,
9],
"high_warning_range": [
8,
8.5],
"normal_range": [
6.1,
8],
"low_warning_range": [
5.5,
6.1],
"low_alarm_range": [
5,
5.5] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
Deviation Events
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation
Filters
from
to
sn
guid
severity
influencers
port
channel
min_deviation
max_deviation
brief
Request data
None
Response
[ {
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"deviation":
69.14892243,
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}, ... ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Specific Deviation Event
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation/<event_id>
Request data
none
Response
{
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"deviation":
69.14892243,
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success