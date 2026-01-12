NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.14.1
Suspicious Behavior

Get All Network Alerts

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  [
    "alert_id": 2001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:54:17  2020",
    "network_name": "default",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
	“percentage”:60
     "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Suspicious network behavior is  detected  in  your  cluster",
  ]
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Get Specific Network Alert

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network/<alert_id>

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

       {
  "alert_id": 39241,
  "occurrence": "1 time during the last 2 hours",
  "severity": "Warning",
  "description": "port_xmit_wait is 2735.23% above the average",
  "full_description": "port_xmit_wait:132470536 is above the average: 4672298",
  "influencers": [
    "port_xmit_wait"
  ],
  "recommended_actions": [
    "These steps should be applied on top 5 ports",
    "Port reset and keep monitoring",
    "If still getting the alerts, please check if there any related cable alerts via cable anomaly tab",
    "In addition, please check relevant cable measure trend via cable anomaly tab",
    "If there are alerts for connected cable and/or depredating trend please consider cable replacement",
    "If known issue due to maintenance activity please use suppress function do define as known issue"
  ],
  "percentage": 2735.23,
"nodes": [
{
      "port_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13011",
      "port_xmit_wait": 467264335.5705527,
      "port_name": "HCA-1/1",
      "node_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13010",
      "system_name": "mtlx319",
      "type": "switch",
      "role": "tor"
    },
    {
      "port_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912",
      "port_xmit_wait": 466359722.25149757,
      "port_name": "1",
      "node_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912",
      "system_name": "mtlx473",
      "type": "host",
      "role": "endpoint"
    }
  ],
  "first_occurrence_timestamp": "2022-09-21 13:00",
  "influencers_display_names": [
    "Port Xmit Wait"
  ],
  "timestamp": "2022-09-21 13:00"
}  

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

    404

    Not found

Get All Tenant/Application Alerts

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  [
    "alert_id": 3001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:53:45  2020",
    "tenant_id": "0x0004",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004"
  ]
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Get Specific Tenant Alert

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant/<alert_id>

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

      [
    "alert_id": 3001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:54:17  2020",
    "tenant_id": "0x0004",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004",
    "occurrence": "9 times during the last 24 hours",
    "recommended_actions": "It seems that your placement engine/job scheduler did not allocate the best nodes for this job",
    "nodes": [
    {
      "node_guid": "0x24be05ffffc13010",
      "system_name": "mtlx319",
      "type": "switch",
      "role": "tor"
    },
    {
      "node_guid": "0x98039b03006c6912",
      "system_name": "mtlx473",
      "type": "host",
      "role": "endpoint"
    }  }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    404

    Not found

Get Logical Server Alerts

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/ logical-server

  • URL filters

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info and Notice.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "alert_id": 1,
    "logical_server": "LS_test",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%",
    "influencers": [
      "utilization",
      "port_xmit_data",
      "port_rcv_data"
    ],
    "influencers_display_names": [
      "Utilization",
      "Port Xmit Data",
      "Port Received Data"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10"
  }
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

    Get Specific Logical Server Alert

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/logical-server/<alert_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  "alert_id": 1,
  "logical_server": "LS_test",
  "severity": "Critical",
  "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%",
  "influencers": [
    "utilization",
    "port_xmit_data",
    "port_rcv_data"
  ],
  "influencers_display_names": [
    "Utilization",
    "Port Xmit Data",
    "Port Received Data"
  ],
  "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Cables Alerts

Cable Alerts Summary

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/summary

  • Filters

    • from

    • to

    • min_deviation

    • max_deviation

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    {
  'cable_threshold_events': {
    'Critical': 6,
    'Major': 0,
    'Minor': 0,
    'Warning': 0,
    'Suspect': 0,
    'Info': 0,
    'Notice': 0
  },
  'cable_deviation_events': {
    'Critical': 0,
    'Major': 0,
    'Minor': 0,
    'Warning': 0,
    'Suspect': 0,
    'Info': 5,
    'Notice': 0
  }
}

  • Response Code

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Threshold Events

  • URL

    GET  /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold

  • Filters

    • from

    • to

    • sn

    • guid

    • severity

    • influencers

    • port

    • channel

    • brief

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}, ...

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Specific Threshold Event

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Threshold Event Tachometer

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>/meter

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  "high_alarm_range": [8.5, 9],
  "high_warning_range": [8, 8.5],
  "normal_range": [6.1, 8],
  "low_warning_range": [5.5, 6.1],
  "low_alarm_range": [5, 5.5]
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Deviation Events

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation

  • Filters

    • from

    • to

    • sn

    • guid

    • severity

    • influencers

    • port

    • channel

    • min_deviation

    • max_deviation

    • brief

  • Request data

    None

  • Response

    [
{
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "deviation": 69.14892243,
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}, ...
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Specific Deviation Event

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation/<event_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "deviation": 69.14892243,
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success
