NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.14.1
Telemetry Data

Get the Telemetry Counter List

  • URL:

    GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/counters?type=<type>

    Allowed Types:

    • Link

    • Cable

    • Network

    • Tenant

    • Logical-server

  • Request Data:

    None

  • Response:

    {
"LinkDownedCounterExtended": "Link Downed Counter Extended",
"MaxRetransmissionRate": "Max Retransmission Rate",
"PortBufferOverrunErrors": "Port Buffer Overrun Errors",
"PortDLIDMappingErrors": "Port DLID Mapping Errors",
"PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter": "Port FEC Correctable Block Counter",
"PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter": "Port FEC Corrected Symbol Counter",
"PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter": "Port FEC Uncorrectable Block Counter",
...
}

Get Link Telemetry Data

  • URL:

    GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link/{node_id}

  • URL filters:

    Filter

    Description

    Example

    from

    Retrieve alerts generated during the specified recent time period

    ?from=-<time>

    influencers

    Accepted time units: h (hours), d (days), w (weeks), m (months)

    Example: ?from=-1d

    ?influencers=<comma-separated list of influencers>

    average

    Returns average data

    ?average=["True"|"False"]

  • Request Data:

    none

  • Response:

    [
  {
    "time": "06:00:00",
    "value": 45
  },
  {
    "time": "07:00:00",
    "value": 55
  }
 ]

Get Link Status Telemetry Data

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status

  • URL filters:

  • Filter

    Description

    Example

    from

    Retrieves telemetry data within the last given time period

    ?from=-<time>

  • Request Data:

    none

  • Response:

     [
{
      "sample_time": 1752998400,
      "node_guid": "0xb83fd20300a6bc84",
      "port_num": 21,
      "port_guid": "0xb83fd20300a6bc84",
      "dow": "Sun",
      "hour": 11,
      "fec_mode_active": "Standard_LL_RS_FEC - RS(271, 257)",
      "status_opcode": "No issue observed",
      "cable_fw_version": "32.30.266",
      "cable_identifier": "QSFP+",
      "length": "15 m",
      "pn": "NA",
      "sn": "NA",
      "transmitter_technology": "0.0",
      "cable_type": "850 nm VCSEL",
      "cable_vendor": "Other",
      "switch_temperature": 62,
      "device_hw_rev": "160",
      "device_id": "Quantum",
      "down_blame": "Unknown",
      "e2e_reason_opcode": "No_link_down_indication",
      "eff_ber": 1.5e-254,
      "phy_effective_errors": "N/A",
      "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended": "N/A",
      "fast_link_up_status": 4,
      "fw_version": "27.2012.2014",
      "hi_retransmission_rate": "NA",
      "hist0": 11417597020.9167,
      "hist1": 0,
      "hist2": 0,
      "hist3": 0,
      "hist4": 0,
      "hist5": 0,
      "hist6": 0,
      "hist7": 0,
      "hist8": 0,
      "hist9": 0,
      "hist10": 0,
      "hist11": 0,
      "hist12": 0,
      "hist13": 0,
      "hist14": 0,
      "hist15": 0,
      "lid": "N/A",
      "link_down_events": 0,
      "LinkDownedCounterExtended": 0,
      "link_partner_description": "MF0;MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW214:MQM8700/U1",
      "link_partner_lid": 1143,
      "link_partner_node_guid": "0xb83fd20300a6b644",
      "link_partner_port_num": 40,
      "link_speed_active": 32,
      "link_width_active": 4,
      "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended": 0,
      "local_reason_opcode": "No_link_down_indication",
      "LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended": 0,
      "logical_state": "Active",
      "max_delta_freq_0": 0,
      "max_delta_freq_1": 0,
      "max_freq_0": 0,
      "max_freq_1": 0,
      "measured_freq_0": 0,
      "measured_freq_1": 0,
      "min_freq_0": 0,
      "min_freq_1": 0,
      "temperature": "52C",
      "diag_supply_voltage": 0,
      "node_description": "MF0;MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-AGG-02-1:MQM8700/U1",
      "num_of_ber_alarms": "N/A",
      "phy_mngr_fsm_state": "Active_or_Linkup",
      "phy_received_bits": 30002666666666.7,
      "phy_state": "Phy_up",
      "plr_rcv_code_err": 0,
      "plr_rcv_codes": 0,
      "plr_rcv_uncorrectable_code": 0,
      "plr_sync_events": 0,
      "plr_xmit_codes": 0,
      "plr_xmit_retry_codes": 0,
      "plr_xmit_retry_codes_within_t_sec_max": "NA",
      "plr_xmit_retry_events": 0,
      "m_label": "NA",
      "PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended": 0.333333333333333,
      "PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended": 0.833333333333333,
      "PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended": 0,
      "PortRcvDataExtended": 1955276673.66667,
      "PortRcvErrorsExtended": 0,
      "PortRcvPktsExtended": 1300573.91666667,
      "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended": 0,
      "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended": 0,
      "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards": 0,
      "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards": 0,
      "PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended": 1300573.58333333,
      "PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended": 3070033.16666667,
      "port_xmit_constraint_errors": 0,
      "PortXmitDataExtended": 5304247144,
      "PortXmitDiscardsExtended": 0,
      "PortXmitPktsExtended": 3070033.91666667,
      "PortXmitWaitExtended": 0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane0": 0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane1": 0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane2": 0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane3": 0,
      "remote_reason_opcode": "No_link_down_indication",
      "rq_num_lle": 0,
      "rq_num_wrfe": 0,
      "rx_cdr_lol": 0,
      "rx_los": 0,
      "rx_power_lane0": 0,
      "rx_power_lane1": 0,
      "rx_power_lane2": 0,
      "rx_power_lane3": 0,
      "rx_power_lane4": 0,
      "rx_power_lane5": 0,
      "rx_power_lane6": 0,
      "rx_power_lane7": 0,
      "snr_host_lane0": 0,
      "snr_host_lane1": 0,
      "snr_host_lane2": 0,
      "snr_host_lane3": 0,
      "snr_media_lane0": 0,
      "snr_media_lane1": 0,
      "snr_media_lane2": 0,
      "snr_media_lane3": 0,
      "sq_num_wrfe": 0,
      "status_message": "No issue was observed",
      "revision": "AN",
      "serial_number": "MT2243XZ0AV7",
      "symbol_ber": 1.5e-254,
      "phy_symbol_errors": 0,
      "SyncHeaderErrorCounter": 0,
      "temperature_alarm_and_warning": 0,
      "cable_temperature": 52,
      "time_since_last_clear": 5,
      "time_to_link_up": 0,
      "raw_ber": 7e-19,
      "tx_cdr_lol": 0,
      "tx_los": 0,
      "tx_power_lane0": 0,
      "tx_power_lane1": 0,
      "tx_power_lane2": 0,
      "tx_power_lane3": 0,
      "tx_power_lane4": 0,
      "tx_power_lane5": 0,
      "tx_power_lane6": 0,
      "tx_power_lane7": 0,
      "voltage_alarm_and_warning": 0,
      "rev": "NA",
      "VL15DroppedExtended": 0,
      "source_type": "switch",
      "source_role": "core",
      "source_model": "N/A",
      "source_fw_version": "27.2012.2014",
      "destination_type": "switch",
      "destination_role": "tor",
      "destination_model": "N/A",
      "destination_fw_version": "27.2012.2014"
    }]

Get Link Status Counter Histogram Telemetry Data

  • URL:

    GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/influncer/histogram

  • URL filters:

    Filter

    Description

    Example

    from

    Retrieves histogram telemetry data within the last given time period

    ?from=-<time>

    to

    Retrieves histogram telemetry data until given time period

    ?to=<time>

    counter

    Retrieve histogram telemetry data for given counters

    ?counter==<comma separated counters >

  • Request Data:

    none

  • Response

     {
  "raw_ber": {
    "0": {
      "total": 8840
    },
    "1.5e-254": {
      "total": 6968
    },
    "7e-19": {
      "total": 24
    },
    "8e-19": {
      "total": 16
    },
    "1e-18": {
      "total": 16
    },
    "3e-18": {
      "total": 16
    },
    "7e-18": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "8e-18": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "1e-17": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "3e-17": {
      "total": 16
    },
    "1e-16": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "3e-15": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "5e-15": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "2e-14": {
      "total": 16
    },
    "3e-14": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "7e-13": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "9e-13": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "1e-12": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "7e-12": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "7e-10": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "8e-10": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "1e-09": {
      "total": 32
    },
    "4e-09": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "2e-08": {
      "total": 8
    }
  },
  "eff_ber": {
    "0": {
      "total": 8840
    },
    "1.5e-254": {
      "total": 7184
    },
    "5e-18": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "1e-17": {
      "total": 16
    },
    "3e-15": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "5e-15": {
      "total": 8
    }
  },
  "symbol_ber": {
    "0": {
      "total": 8840
    },
    "1.5e-254": {
      "total": 7184
    },
    "1e-17": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "2e-17": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "3e-17": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "7e-17": {
      "total": 8
    },
    "1e-16": {
      "total": 8
    }
  },
  "LinkDownedCounterExtended": {
    "0": {
      "total": 16064
    }
  }
}

Get Link Status Histogram Attribute Telemetry Data

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/attributes/histogram?

  • URL filters:

    Filter

    Description

    Example

    from

    Retrieves telemetry histogram data within the last given time period

    ?from=-<time>

    to

    Retrieves telemetry data within the last given time period

    ?from=-<time>

    additional_attributes

    Retrieves histogram telemetry data for the added attribute

    ?additional_attributes=<comma separated attribute>

  • Request Data:

    none

  • Response:

     {
  "cable_type": {
    "850 nm VCSEL": {
      "total": 21
    }
  },
  "phy_state": {
    "Phy_up": {
      "total": 21
    }
  },
  "logical_state": {
    "Active": {
      "total": 21
    }
  },
  "phy_mngr_fsm_state": {
    "Active_or_Linkup": {
      "total": 21
    }
  }
}

