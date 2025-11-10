UFM Cyber-AI OS Upgrade

Hardware Compatibility**: Ensure you download and use the correct OMU tar file that matches your hardware platform (UFM 4.0 or UFM 4.5)

- Version Requirements**: UFM 4.5-specific OMU files are available starting from Cyber-AI version 2.14.1

- Using the incorrect OMU file for your hardware may result in installation failures or operational issues.

-To determine whether the hardware is UFM 4.5 or UFM 4, you can check the operating system version. Run the command cat /etc/os-release:

If the OS is Ubuntu 18, it indicates UFM 4.

If the OS is Ubuntu 24, it indicates UFM 4.5.