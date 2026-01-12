UFM Cyber-AI OS Upgrade

Note Upgrading the UFM Cyber AI operating system is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or GA -2).

This section provides a step-by-step guide for UFM Cyber-AI Operating System upgrade.

Each UFM Cyber-AI Appliance software has an additional tar file with a -omu.tar suffix (OMU stands for OS Manufacture and Upgrade).

This tar file can be used to re-manufacture the server and to upgrade the operating system/software on the server.