Settings and Configuration

JobSettings retries Integer 2 the number of reties to run the analytics jobs when its failed or timedout

check_interval Interval 120 (seconds) the interval for running health for checking jobs if its get timeout

GRPC host String cyberai-plm name of the docker network that will be used to communicate between plm and worker

grpc_port Integer 50051 the port that used for communication

max_workers Integer 10 max number of worker that can be run in parallel

Cleanup cleanup_run_interval Integer 24 This parameter sets how often (in hours) the cleanup process runs. The system will automatically trigger cleanup operations every 24 hours to remove old files and data

files_days_to_keep Integer 28 This controls retention for hourly files. The system will keep these files for 28 days before automatically deleting them.

files_hours_to_keep Integer 24 This specifically controls retention for topology hourly files. These files are kept for only 24 hours before being cleaned up,

SecondaryParams ip String 172.17.0.1 the IP address of the secondary endpoint/server that will be used. to fetch the telemetry data

port Integer 9002 The port number on the secondary endpoint where the service is listening