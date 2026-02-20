Settings and Configuration
The directory
/opt/ufm/cyber-ai/conf contains the configuration files for the UFM Cyber-AI application. The files
cyberai.cfg and
scheduler_settings.cfg are the main configuration files.
The basic configurations of
cyberai.cfg are listed in the following table:
Section
Key
Type
Default
Description
JobSettings
Integer
2
the number of reties to run the analytics jobs when its failed or timedout
Interval
120 (seconds)
the interval for running health for checking jobs if its get timeout
GRPC
String
cyberai-plm
name of the docker network that will be used to communicate between plm and worker
Integer
50051
the port that used for communication
Integer
10
max number of worker that can be run in parallel
Cleanup
Integer
24
This parameter sets how often (in hours) the cleanup process runs. The system will automatically trigger cleanup operations every 24 hours to remove old files and data
Integer
28
This controls retention for hourly files. The system will keep these files for 28 days before automatically deleting them.
Integer
24
This specifically controls retention for topology hourly files. These files are kept for only 24 hours before being cleaned up,
SecondaryParams
String
172.17.0.1
the IP address of the secondary endpoint/server that will be used. to fetch the telemetry data
Integer
9002
The port number on the secondary endpoint where the service is listening
String
csv/xcset/cyberai_telemetry
The URL path or endpoint
The
scheduler_settings.cfg file defines configuration parameters for three categories of tasks: UFM data preparation tasks, telemetry collectors, and analytics jobs.
Section
Key
Description
data_prep_ufm::<task_name>
Interval between task runs
Delay before the first run
Enable/Disable task
Collect data from a JSON file or from a REST API
data_prep_telemetry::<task_name>
Interval between task runs
Delay before the first run
Maximum execution time before the job times out
Enable/Disable task
analytics_job::<job_name>
Interval between job runs
Delay before the first run
Maximum number of input files to process in a single run
Maximum execution time before the job times out
Enable/Disable task