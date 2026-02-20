NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.15.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.15.1  Suspicious Behavior

On This Page

Suspicious Behavior

Alert Count Summary

  • URL

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Probability – return all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ?min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    none

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
    "link_failures_predictions": {{…},
    },
    "link_anomaly_predictions": {…},
   }

    Note

    If successful, the analytics summary is returned in JSON format.

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request (invalid argument)
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 20, 2026
content here