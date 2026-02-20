On This Page
Telemetry Data
GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/counters?type=<type>
Allowed Types:
Link
Cable
Network
Tenant
Logical-server
Request Data:
None
Response:
{
"LinkDownedCounterExtended":
"Link Downed Counter Extended",
"MaxRetransmissionRate":
"Max Retransmission Rate",
"PortBufferOverrunErrors":
"Port Buffer Overrun Errors",
"PortDLIDMappingErrors":
"Port DLID Mapping Errors",
"PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter":
"Port FEC Correctable Block Counter",
"PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter":
"Port FEC Corrected Symbol Counter",
"PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter":
"Port FEC Uncorrectable Block Counter", ... }
URL:
GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link/{node_id}
URL filters:
Filter
Description
Example
from
Retrieve alerts generated during the specified recent time period
?from=-<time>
influencers
Accepted time units:
h(hours),
d(days),
w(weeks),
m(months)
Example:
?from=-1d
?influencers=<comma-separated list of influencers>
average
Returns average data
?average=["True"|"False"]
Request Data:
none
Response:
[ { "time": "06:00:00", "value": 45 }, { "time": "07:00:00", "value": 55 } ]
URL
GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status
URL filters:
-
Filter
Description
Example
from
Retrieves telemetry data within the last given time period
?from=-<time>
Request Data:
none
Response:
[ { "sample_time": 1752998400, "node_guid": "0xb83fd20300a6bc84", "port_num": 21, "port_guid": "0xb83fd20300a6bc84", "dow": "Sun", "hour": 11, "fec_mode_active": "Standard_LL_RS_FEC - RS(271, 257)", "status_opcode": "No issue observed", "cable_fw_version": "32.30.266", "cable_identifier": "QSFP+", "length": "15 m", "pn": "NA", "sn": "NA", "transmitter_technology": "0.0", "cable_type": "850 nm VCSEL", "cable_vendor": "Other", "switch_temperature": 62, "device_hw_rev": "160", "device_id": "Quantum", "down_blame": "Unknown", "e2e_reason_opcode": "No_link_down_indication", "eff_ber": 1.5e-254, "phy_effective_errors": "N/A", "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended": "N/A", "fast_link_up_status": 4, "fw_version": "27.2012.2014", "hi_retransmission_rate": "NA", "hist0": 11417597020.9167, "hist1": 0, "hist2": 0, "hist3": 0, "hist4": 0, "hist5": 0, "hist6": 0, "hist7": 0, "hist8": 0, "hist9": 0, "hist10": 0, "hist11": 0, "hist12": 0, "hist13": 0, "hist14": 0, "hist15": 0, "lid": "N/A", "link_down_events": 0, "LinkDownedCounterExtended": 0, "link_partner_description": "MF0;MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW214:MQM8700/U1", "link_partner_lid": 1143, "link_partner_node_guid": "0xb83fd20300a6b644", "link_partner_port_num": 40, "link_speed_active": 32, "link_width_active": 4, "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended": 0, "local_reason_opcode": "No_link_down_indication", "LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended": 0, "logical_state": "Active", "max_delta_freq_0": 0, "max_delta_freq_1": 0, "max_freq_0": 0, "max_freq_1": 0, "measured_freq_0": 0, "measured_freq_1": 0, "min_freq_0": 0, "min_freq_1": 0, "temperature": "52C", "diag_supply_voltage": 0, "node_description": "MF0;MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-AGG-02-1:MQM8700/U1", "num_of_ber_alarms": "N/A", "phy_mngr_fsm_state": "Active_or_Linkup", "phy_received_bits": 30002666666666.7, "phy_state": "Phy_up", "plr_rcv_code_err": 0, "plr_rcv_codes": 0, "plr_rcv_uncorrectable_code": 0, "plr_sync_events": 0, "plr_xmit_codes": 0, "plr_xmit_retry_codes": 0, "plr_xmit_retry_codes_within_t_sec_max": "NA", "plr_xmit_retry_events": 0, "m_label": "NA", "PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended": 0.333333333333333, "PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended": 0.833333333333333, "PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended": 0, "PortRcvDataExtended": 1955276673.66667, "PortRcvErrorsExtended": 0, "PortRcvPktsExtended": 1300573.91666667, "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended": 0, "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended": 0, "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards": 0, "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards": 0, "PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended": 1300573.58333333, "PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended": 3070033.16666667, "port_xmit_constraint_errors": 0, "PortXmitDataExtended": 5304247144, "PortXmitDiscardsExtended": 0, "PortXmitPktsExtended": 3070033.91666667, "PortXmitWaitExtended": 0, "phy_raw_errors_lane0": 0, "phy_raw_errors_lane1": 0, "phy_raw_errors_lane2": 0, "phy_raw_errors_lane3": 0, "remote_reason_opcode": "No_link_down_indication", "rq_num_lle": 0, "rq_num_wrfe": 0, "rx_cdr_lol": 0, "rx_los": 0, "rx_power_lane0": 0, "rx_power_lane1": 0, "rx_power_lane2": 0, "rx_power_lane3": 0, "rx_power_lane4": 0, "rx_power_lane5": 0, "rx_power_lane6": 0, "rx_power_lane7": 0, "snr_host_lane0": 0, "snr_host_lane1": 0, "snr_host_lane2": 0, "snr_host_lane3": 0, "snr_media_lane0": 0, "snr_media_lane1": 0, "snr_media_lane2": 0, "snr_media_lane3": 0, "sq_num_wrfe": 0, "status_message": "No issue was observed", "revision": "AN", "serial_number": "MT2243XZ0AV7", "symbol_ber": 1.5e-254, "phy_symbol_errors": 0, "SyncHeaderErrorCounter": 0, "temperature_alarm_and_warning": 0, "cable_temperature": 52, "time_since_last_clear": 5, "time_to_link_up": 0, "raw_ber": 7e-19, "tx_cdr_lol": 0, "tx_los": 0, "tx_power_lane0": 0, "tx_power_lane1": 0, "tx_power_lane2": 0, "tx_power_lane3": 0, "tx_power_lane4": 0, "tx_power_lane5": 0, "tx_power_lane6": 0, "tx_power_lane7": 0, "voltage_alarm_and_warning": 0, "rev": "NA", "VL15DroppedExtended": 0, "source_type": "switch", "source_role": "core", "source_model": "N/A", "source_fw_version": "27.2012.2014", "destination_type": "switch", "destination_role": "tor", "destination_model": "N/A", "destination_fw_version": "27.2012.2014" }]
URL:
GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/influncer/histogram
URL filters:
Filter
Description
Example
from
Retrieves histogram telemetry data within the last given time period
?from=-<time>
to
Retrieves histogram telemetry data until given time period
?to=<time>
counter
Retrieve histogram telemetry data for given counters
?counter==<comma separated counters >
Request Data:
none
Response
{ "raw_ber": { "0": { "total": 8840 }, "1.5e-254": { "total": 6968 }, "7e-19": { "total": 24 }, "8e-19": { "total": 16 }, "1e-18": { "total": 16 }, "3e-18": { "total": 16 }, "7e-18": { "total": 8 }, "8e-18": { "total": 8 }, "1e-17": { "total": 8 }, "3e-17": { "total": 16 }, "1e-16": { "total": 8 }, "3e-15": { "total": 8 }, "5e-15": { "total": 8 }, "2e-14": { "total": 16 }, "3e-14": { "total": 8 }, "7e-13": { "total": 8 }, "9e-13": { "total": 8 }, "1e-12": { "total": 8 }, "7e-12": { "total": 8 }, "7e-10": { "total": 8 }, "8e-10": { "total": 8 }, "1e-09": { "total": 32 }, "4e-09": { "total": 8 }, "2e-08": { "total": 8 } }, "eff_ber": { "0": { "total": 8840 }, "1.5e-254": { "total": 7184 }, "5e-18": { "total": 8 }, "1e-17": { "total": 16 }, "3e-15": { "total": 8 }, "5e-15": { "total": 8 } }, "symbol_ber": { "0": { "total": 8840 }, "1.5e-254": { "total": 7184 }, "1e-17": { "total": 8 }, "2e-17": { "total": 8 }, "3e-17": { "total": 8 }, "7e-17": { "total": 8 }, "1e-16": { "total": 8 } }, "LinkDownedCounterExtended": { "0": { "total": 16064 } } }
URL
GET /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/attributes/histogram?
URL filters:
Filter
Description
Example
from
Retrieves telemetry histogram data within the last given time period
?from=-<time>
to
Retrieves telemetry data within the last given time period
?from=-<time>
additional_attributes
Retrieves histogram telemetry data for the added attribute
?additional_attributes=<comma separated attribute>
Request Data:
none
Response:
{ "cable_type": { "850 nm VCSEL": { "total": 21 } }, "phy_state": { "Phy_up": { "total": 21 } }, "logical_state": { "Active": { "total": 21 } }, "phy_mngr_fsm_state": { "Active_or_Linkup": { "total": 21 } } }