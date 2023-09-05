NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.2.0
Link Analysis

Get All Link Failure Predictions

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "alert_id": 4001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  06:52:17  2020",
    "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121",
    "node_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1",
    "port": 1,
    "port_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1:1",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1"
  }
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

Get Specific Link Failure Prediction

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure/<alert_id>

  • URL filters:

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

    • Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      ?min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  "alert_id": 4001,
  "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  06:52:17  2020",
  "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121",
  "node_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1",
  "port": 1,
  "port_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1:1",
  "severity": "Critical",
  "probability": 85,
  "influencers": [
    "infl1",
    "infl2",
    "infl3"
  ],
  "description": "Link failure prediction detected on  port  k15r1n03  HCA-1",
  "occurrence": "9  times  during  the  last  24  hours",
  "recommended_actions": "The temperature of the peer switch is very high. Please check that all fans of the  peer  switch  are working properly"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

    404

    Not Found

Get All Link Anomaly Predictions

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve predictions triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.Severity – retrieve only predations with a severity included in the list

    • Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      ?min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "alert_id": 4001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  06:52:17  2020",
    "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121",
    "node_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1",
    "port": 1,
    "port_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1:1",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1"
  }
 ]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

Get Specific Link Anomaly Prediction

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/{alert_id}

  • URL filters:

    • Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      ?min_probability=<0-100>

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    {
	"alert_id": 1,
	"occurrence": "1 time during the last 30 days and 14 hours",
	"node_guid": "0xb8599f0300ec8780",
	"node_name": "0xb8599f0300ec8780",
	"node_type": "hca",
	"port": 1,
	"severity": "Warning",
	"description": "Anomaly detected for 0xb8599f0300ec8780:1 regarding hist2,hist1,hist3",
	"full_description": "Anomaly detected for 0xb8599f0300ec8780:1 regarding hist2,hist1,hist3",
	"influencers":[
		"hist2",
		"hist1",
		"hist3"
	],
	"probability": 9.48048404228375e-05,
	"hours_to_fail": 0,
	"recommended_actions": "Anomaly detected for 0xb8599f0300ec8780:1 regarding hist2,hist1,hist3",
	"port_name": "0xb8599f0300ec8780:1",
	"influencers_display_names":[
		"Histogram 2",
		"Histogram 1",
		"Histogram 3"
	],
	"timestamp": "2021-08-16 00:00"
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    404

    Not Found

Events Flows

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/events_flow

  • URL filters:

    • from

    • to

    • min_probability

    • max_probability

    • src

    • guid

    • dst

    • guid

    • src_role

    • dst_role

    • dst_type

    • src_type

    • influencer1

    • width

    • cable_type

    • fw_ver

    • rev

    • cable_pn

    • length

    • influencer2

    • influencer3

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    [[{
  "src_guid": "0x0c42a1030001f494",
  "dst_guid": "0xb8599f0300f61696",
  "src_type": "host",
  "dst_type": "switch",
  "count": 8
 }]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Elements

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/elements

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [{
  "src_type": "host",
  "src_role": "endpoint",
  "dst_type": "switch",
  "dst_role": "tor",
  "length": 1,
  "cable_pn": "0000001PG737",
  "rev": "A1",
  "fw_ver": "NA",
  "cable_type": "Copper cable- unequalized",
  "width": "4x",
  "src_nic_type": "ConnectX-6",
  "count": 2
}]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Timeline

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/timeline

  • URL filters:

    • from

    • to

    • src

    • guid

    • dst

    • guid

    • src_role

    • dst_role

    • dst_type

    • src_type

    • influencer1

    • width

    • cable_type

    • fw_ver

    • rev

    • cable_pn

    • length

    • influencer2

    • influencer3

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

     [{
   "time": 1638889200,
   "count": 301
 }]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Influencers

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/influencers

  • URL filters:

    • from

    • to

    • src

    • guid

    • dst

    • guid

    • src_role

    • dst_role

    • dst_type

    • src_type

    • influencer1

    • width

    • cable_type

    • fw_ver

    • rev

    • cable_pn

    • length

    • influencer2

    • influencer3

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

      [{
   "src_role": "core",
   "count": 1,
   "influencer1": "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter",
   "influencer2": hist2,
,  "influencer3": hist3
 }]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

