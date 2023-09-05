Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.3.0
3272941

Description: Fixed issue with "list index out-of-range" exception in machine-learning-hourly job

Keywords: List index out-of-range; Machine-learning-hourly job

Discovered in Release: 2.2.1

3270590

Description: Excluded BER counter for distribution compare as its value is very small

Keywords: BER Counter; Distribution Compare

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3270580

Description: Excluded corrupted rows with influencer name "nothing" in the cable alert files

Keywords: Cable Alert Files

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3270573

Description: The default (mixed) model is not used when running the machine-learning-hourly job

Keywords: Machine-learning-hourly job; Mixed model

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

