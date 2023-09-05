Bug Fixes History
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3272941
|
Description: Fixed issue with "list index out-of-range" exception in machine-learning-hourly job
|
Keywords: List index out-of-range; Machine-learning-hourly job
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.1
|
3270590
|
Description: Excluded BER counter for distribution compare as its value is very small
|
Keywords: BER Counter; Distribution Compare
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3270580
|
Description: Excluded corrupted rows with influencer name "nothing" in the cable alert files
|
Keywords: Cable Alert Files
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3270573
|
Description: The default (mixed) model is not used when running the machine-learning-hourly job
|
Keywords: Machine-learning-hourly job; Mixed model
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0