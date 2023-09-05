Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Issue
3332098
Description: Error when collecting link failure alerts
Keywords: Link Failure, Alerts
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3307699
Description: The dow analytic job performs unnecessary cleanup of collected system files
Keywords: Dow, Analytic Job, Cleanup, System Files
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3305254
Description: The model column is empty in specific nodes in topology file
Keywords: Model, Topology File, Empty column
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3282605
Description: Dashboard scale represents wrong values on graphs
Keywords: Dashboard Scale, Graphs
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3272059
Description: Delay of weekly jobs schedule due to Cyber-AI restart
Keywords: Weekly Jobs, Delay
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3242420
Description: Cyber-AI scheduler keeps getting stuck
Keywords: Cyber-AI, Scheduler
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3240067
Description: Sorted cable status by length in the "Cable Analysis" page
Keywords: Cable Analysis, Cable Status by Length
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3254644
Description: Removed License Info warning following Cyber-AI start and initial configuration
Keywords: License Info, Installation, Warning
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0