NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.3.0  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3332098

Description: Error when collecting link failure alerts

Keywords: Link Failure, Alerts

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3307699

Description: The dow analytic job performs unnecessary cleanup of collected system files

Keywords: Dow, Analytic Job, Cleanup, System Files

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3305254

Description: The model column is empty in specific nodes in topology file

Keywords: Model, Topology File, Empty column

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3282605

Description: Dashboard scale represents wrong values on graphs

Keywords: Dashboard Scale, Graphs

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3272059

Description: Delay of weekly jobs schedule due to Cyber-AI restart

Keywords: Weekly Jobs, Delay

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3242420

Description: Cyber-AI scheduler keeps getting stuck

Keywords: Cyber-AI, Scheduler

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3240067

Description: Sorted cable status by length in the "Cable Analysis" page

Keywords: Cable Analysis, Cable Status by Length

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3254644

Description: Removed License Info warning following Cyber-AI start and initial configuration

Keywords: License Info, Installation, Warning

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here