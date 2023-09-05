Cable Validation Tool

The collector is the main module that should be deployed and run on a host with management network access. It is important to note that an IB interface is not required on the host.

Deploy the cables_bringup container on a host, as follows:

docker load -i /tmp/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host cables_bringup docker exec -it cables_bringup /bin/bash

If the host system is equipped with multiple network interfaces and the switches are connected to the host through an interface that differs from the default management interface, the user has the option to designate this particular interface through the utilization of a specific environment variable, namely AGENTS_IFC_NAME . To illustrate, assuming the hypothetical interface name is eno3 :

Copy Copied! docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env AGENTS_IFC_NAME=eno3 cables_bringup





If the switches are not configured in the DNS server, you may add hostnames; the user may use the --add-host option when running the container. For example (assuming the switch name is switch-3245fa and its IP is 192.168.1.1):

Copy Copied! docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --add-host= switch -3245fa: 192.168 . 1.1 cables_bringup





Volumes can be used for data persistence or easier file transfer to the cables_bringup container. For data persistency, the volume must be mapped to /cable_bringup_root in the container. This volume can also be used for loading topology files. Example:

Copy Copied! docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host -v /opt/bringup_data:/cable_bringup_root cables_bringup

Run exec bringupcli in the container: Copy Copied! docker exec -it cables_bringup bringupcli Alternatively, it is possible to run exec bash in the container and run bringcli from anywhere within the container: Copy Copied! docker exec -it cables_bringup

bringupcli may have command line arguments, see usage below for more details:

Note root@r-ufm65:/# bringupcli -h

usage: bringupcli [-h] [-V] [-k]

Optional Arguments:

Argument Description -h, --help Show this help message and exit -V, --version Show program version number and exit -k, --kill-other-sessions Kill other CLI sessions if existent

To initialize the tool, perform the following:

Load the fabric topology file: Copy Copied! load_topo <topo filename> topo file extension load_ptp <topo filename > excel file extension load_ip <ip filename> load <topo filename> <ip filename>(both topo and ips) Set the credentials for the switches. Use set_default_creds/set_switch_creds to set the credentials. Deploy the agent on all switches. Run: Copy Copied! deploy_all_agents

Open the following URL in the browser: https://<bringup_machine_ip>/cables_validation Enter default credentials in the login page. User management is not supported in the current version. To change it manually, use the htpasswd Linux utility. In the bringup container, locate the .htaccees file It is located at ${BRINGUP_CONF_APACHE_PATH}/.htaccess Use htpasswd to add, modify or delete users. user may change the default self signed certificate located by default in the container at: Copy Copied! SSLCertificateFile ${BRINGUP_CONF_APACHE_PATH}/certs/cv-cert.crt SSLCertificateKeyFile ${BRINGUP_CONF_APACHE_PATH}/ private /cv-cert.key

show_switches : Show list of loaded switches as loaded from the topology file

check_switch_status : Check switch connectivity status (Ping/JSON-API/Agent )

start_validation : Push topology to switches and get validation reports

stop_validation : Unsubscribe from getting switches updates

show_switch_history : Lists data files collected from switches in the last days

amber_show_latest : Shows latest collected amber data from switches

deploy_single_agent

deploy_all_agents

remove_all_agents

remove_single_agent

load_topo - Loads topology file (topo file extension).

load_topo <filename> dns=true –> assumes that dns is active and you can access the switches by hostnames by default dns=true . A topo file example: Copy Copied! MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 CFG: main=4x P1 -4x-50G-> sw-hdr-proton02 P1 P2 -4x-50G-> sw-hdr-proton02 P2 P3 -4x-50G-> HCA_12 swx-proton03 mlx5_0/P1 P4 -4x-50G-> HCA_12 swx-proton04 mlx5_2/P1``` load_ptp - Loads PTP topology file (Excel file).

load_ptp <filename> sheets="sheet 1,my-sheet" dns=true –> assumes that DNS is active and that you can access the switches by hostnames by the default setting of dns=true.

If sheets argument is provided, only given sheets are loaded, otherwise, all sheets will be loaded. An example of sheet in the ptp file: rack U Name HCA/Port Rack U Name Port 316 22 c-csi-0329s 1 R113 22 c-csi-mqm9700-0327 1 316 24 c-csi-0331s 1 R113 22 c-csi-mqm9700-0327 1 oad_ip - Loads switch ip addresses, can be used if DNS is inactive. Loads the IP/switch-name mapping, to allow reaching the switch via REST API to retrieve local topology, GUID, etc. The file format is pairs of IP addresses and hostname. This file will be used in association with a ‘topo’ file in case DNS is unavailable.

An IP file example: Copy Copied! # A comment 10.0 . 30 switch1 10.0 . 0.31 switch2 load - Loads both IP addresses and topo files. load inputs/my-topo loads inputs/my-topo.topo and inputs/my-topo.ip show_switches - Shows the list of loaded switches as loaded from the topology file.

Example output: Copy Copied! MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 ----------------------- MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P3 --> swx-proton03 mlx5_0 P1 MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P4 --> swx-proton04 mlx5_2 P1 MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01 -------------------- MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01 P1 --> ufm-sw-hdr02 P1 MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02 -------------------- MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02 P1 --> ufm-sw-hdr01 P1 set_default_creds - Sets the default switch/host credentials to override the built-in default credentials. These credentials are used for communication with any switch that does not have specific credentials. Copy Copied! set_default_creds user=<user> pwd=<pwd> [type= switch |host] set_node_creds - Sets the credentials for a specific switch/host, it can be used when the switch credentials are different than the defaults. Copy Copied! set_node_creds < switch > user=<user> pwd=<pwd> deploy_all_agents - Deploys agents on loaded switches that have no agents. deploy_single_agent - Deploys agent on a specific switch. remove_all_agents - Removes agents from loaded switches that have agents. remove_single_agent - Removes an agent from a specific switch. show_switch_history - Lists data files collected from switches in the last days show_switch_history past=3d. Past argument can be used to specify the history interval, by default it is set to one week past=1w . amber_show_latest - Shows the latest collected amber data from switches check_switch_status - Checks switch connectivity status (Ping/JSON-API/Agent).

Example output: Copy Copied! Host IP ping JSONAPI Agent ----------------------------- ------------- ---- ------- ----- sw-hdr-proton01.mtr.labs.mlnx 209.44 . 74 True True True ufm-sw-hdr01.mtr.labs.mlnx 10.209 . 36.113 True True True ufm-sw-hdr02.mtr.labs.mlnx 10.209 . 36.122 True True True upgrade_switch_os - TBD start_validation - Initiates validation routine: pushes topology to switches and gets validation reports timeout (an optional argument), in which validation stops. (For example timeout=20m or timeout=2h ). If timeout is not provided, use the stop_validation command to stop it. start_validation timeout=n (in seconds/minutes/hours/days). stop_validation - Stops validation routine. Unsubscribe from getting switches updates. version - Shows application version. exit - Exits the application. help - Shows a list of commands. For help on a specific command, run help <command>

The collector has a web server listening on two internal ports 8251 and 8252. These ports are not advertised outside the machine. The bringup server is running on the Apache server which uses the default http/https ports. It is not recommended to change the internal ports, as this requires changing the Apache service configuration. The Apache service uses a self signed certificate, that the user can change to his own certificate. All REST APIs can run only with https. The following listed the supported REST APIs

To use a REST API, you need to have session credentials. If you want to use curl to access the REST API, you should log in first by going to the URL cablevalidation/login and saving the cookie. After that, you can use the saved cookie for subsequent requests.

Copy Copied! # login and save cookie curl -k -X POST -c cookies.txt -d "httpd_username=<user>" -d "httpd_password=<password>" https: # use saved cookie for REST API requests curl -k --cookie cookies.txt https:





Run:

Copy Copied! GET https:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! curl -k https: { "report" : "ValidationReport" , "stats" : { "in_progress" : 3 , "no_issues" : 0 , "not_started" : 0 }, "issues" : [ { "timestamp" : 1666176949.5110743 , "node_desc" : "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01" , "issues" : [ [ "Wrong-neighbor" , "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01:P3" , "HCA_12 swx-proton03 mlx5_0:P1" , "None:PNA" ], [ "Wrong-neighbor" , "MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01:P4" , "HCA_12 swx-proton04 mlx5_2:P1" , "HCA_12 swx-proton04 mlx5_0:P1" ] ] }, { "timestamp" : 1666176949.4999607 , "node_desc" : "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02" , "issues" : [ [ "Extra-cable" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P2" , "NONE" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P2" ], [ "Extra-cable" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P3" , "NONE" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P3" ], [ "Extra-cable" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P7" , "NONE" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P7" ] ] }, { "timestamp" : 1666176949.4870453 , "node_desc" : "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01" , "issues" : [ [ "Extra-cable" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P2" , "NONE" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P2" ], [ "Extra-cable" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P3" , "NONE" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P3" ], [ "Extra-cable" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01:P7" , "NONE" , "MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02:P7" ] ] } ] }

The processing of bringup commands is not limited to the CLI; it can also be accomplished through the REST API.

Run:

Copy Copied! POST https:

The command body is a JSON dictionary of key-value arguments as described in the table below.

Copy Copied! curl -k https: Command load_topo completed successfully





Command Async Argument Type Mandatory load_topo False dns bool False files list True load_ip False files list True load_ptp False dns bool False sheets list False files str True set_default_creds False user str True pwd str True type str False set_node_creds False user str True pwd str True type str True deploy_all_agents True deploy_single_agent True switch str True remove_all_agents True remove_single_agent True switch str True start_validation True stop_validation True

The following command returns a JSON dictionary with all supported commands as well as their arguments and if it async or sync.

Copy Copied! GET https:

Output has been cut.

Copy Copied! { "load_topo" : { "args" : { "dns" : { "type" : "bool" , "mandatory" : false }, "files" : { "type" : "list" , "mandatory" : true } }, "is_async" : false } }

Rack and unit information can be shown when loading a PTP Excel file, however, topo files do not contain such information, therefore, rack view is not available.

Rack view is supported via two REST APIs.

The following command returns a JSON list of all loaded racks.

Copy Copied! GET https:

Copy Copied! [ "1108" , "1106" ]

The following command returns a JSON dictionary with rack details.

Copy Copied! GET https:

Copy Copied! { "name" : "1108" , "units" : [ { "nodedesc" : "MSB7800 r-ufm-sw10" , "ports" : [ { "port" : "P25" , "syndrome" : "Wrong-neighbor" }, { "port" : "P26" , "syndrome" : "Wrong-neighbor" }, { "port" : "P27" , "syndrome" : "Active" }, { "port" : "P28" , "syndrome" : "Active" } ], "unit" : "40" } ] }

Note: this section is for development only Run build/build_collector a new docker image will be created: image /tmp/cablesbringup_<version>.tar.gz was created