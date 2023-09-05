Settings and Configuration
Inside the container, the directory /config contains the configuration files for the UFM Cyber-AI application. The file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.
The basic configurations of launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table:
|
Section
|
Key
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
ibdiagnet
|
ibdiagnet_enabled
|
Boolean
|
true
|
Enable/disable running ibdiagnet process
|
data_dir
|
String
|
/data
|
data_dirString/dataDirectory in which UFM Cyber-AI data is placed
|
ibdiag_output_dir
|
String
|
/tmp/ibd
|
Directory in which ibdiagnet places files
|
sample_rate
|
Integer
|
–
|
Frequency of collecting port counter data
|
hca
|
String
|
mlx5_2
|
Card to use
|
app_name
|
String
|
/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet
|
Full path of the ibdiagnet application
|
topology_mode
|
String
|
discover
|
Topology policy
|
topology_discovery_factor
|
Integer
|
0
|
Every "n" iterations, run discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1
|
retention
|
retention_enabled
|
Boolean
|
true
|
Enable/disable retention service
|
retention_interval
|
Time
|
1d
|
Interval to wait before running the retention process
|
retention_age
|
Time
|
100d
|
Period to reserve the collected data
|
compression
|
compression_enabled
|
Boolean
|
true
|
Enable/disable compression service
|
compression_interval
|
Time
|
6h
|
Interval to wait before running the compression service
|
compression_age
|
Time
|
12h
|
Period to reserve the compressed data
|
cable_info
|
cable_info_schedule
|
csv
|
–
|
Weekday/hr:min,hr:hm