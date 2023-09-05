NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.4.0
Appendix - Supported Counters

Supported InfiniBand Counters

  • ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended

  • GradeID

  • Lane0Grade

  • Lane1Grade

  • Lane2Grade

  • Lane3Grade

  • LinkDownedCounterExtended

  • LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended

  • LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended

  • MaxRetransmissionRate

  • PortBufferOverrunErrors

  • PortDLIDMappingErrors

  • PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter

  • PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter

  • PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter

  • PortInactiveDiscards

  • PortLocalPhysicalErrors

  • PortLoopingErrors

  • PortMalformedPacketErrors

  • PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended

  • PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended

  • PortNeighborMTUDiscards

  • PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended

  • PortRcvDataExtended

  • PortRcvErrorsExtended

  • PortRcvPktsExtended

  • PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended

  • PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended

  • PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards

  • PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards

  • PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended

  • PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended

  • PortVLMappingErrors

  • PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended

  • PortXmitDataExtended

  • PortXmitDiscardsExtended

  • PortXmitPktsExtended

  • PortXmitWaitExtended

  • QP1DroppedExtended

  • RetransmissionPerSec

  • SymbolErrorCounterExtended

  • SyncHeaderErrorCounter

  • UnknownBlockCounter

  • VL15DroppedExtended

  • ber_threshold

  • eff_ber

  • effective_ber_coef

  • effective_ber_magnitude

  • excessive_buffer_errors

  • link_down_counter

  • link_error_recovery_counter

  • load_avg

  • local_link_integrity_errors

  • node_guid

  • phy_corrected_bits

  • phy_raw_errors_lane0

  • phy_raw_errors_lane1

  • phy_raw_errors_lane2

  • phy_raw_errors_lane3

  • phy_received_bits

  • phy_symbol_errors

  • port_guid

  • port_num

  • port_rcv_constraint_errors

  • port_rcv_data

  • port_rcv_errors

  • port_rcv_pkts

  • port_rcv_remote_physical_errors

  • port_rcv_switch_relay_errors

  • port_xmit_constraint_errors

  • port_xmit_data

  • port_xmit_discard

  • port_xmit_pkts

  • port_xmit_wait

  • raw_ber

  • raw_ber_coef

  • raw_ber_magnitude

  • symbol_error_counter

  • threshold_type

  • time_since_last_clear

  • vl15_dropped

Supported Per-lane Counters

  • ErrorDetectionCounterLane.<1-12>

  • FECCorectableBlockCounterLane.<1-12>

  • FECCorrectedSymbolCounterLane.<1-12>

  • FECUncorrectableBlockCounterLane.<1-12>
