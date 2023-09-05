Bug Fixes History
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3332098
|
Description: Error when collecting link failure alerts
|
Keywords: Link Failure, Alerts
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3307699
|
Description: The dow analytic job performs unnecessary cleanup of collected system files
|
Keywords: Dow, Analytic Job, Cleanup, System Files
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3305254
|
Description: The model column is empty in specific nodes in topology file
|
Keywords: Model, Topology File, Empty column
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3282605
|
Description: Dashboard scale represents wrong values on graphs
|
Keywords: Dashboard Scale, Graphs
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3272059
|
Description: Delay of weekly jobs schedule due to Cyber-AI restart
|
Keywords: Weekly Jobs, Delay
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3242420
|
Description: Cyber-AI scheduler keeps getting stuck
|
Keywords: Cyber-AI, Scheduler
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3240067
|
Description: Sorted cable status by length in the "Cable Analysis" page
|
Keywords: Cable Analysis, Cable Status by Length
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3254644
|
Description: Removed License Info warning following Cyber-AI start and initial configuration
|
Keywords: License Info, Installation, Warning
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3272941
|
Description: Fixed issue with "list index out-of-range" exception in machine-learning-hourly job
|
Keywords: List index out-of-range; Machine-learning-hourly job
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.1
|
3270590
|
Description: Excluded BER counter for distribution compare as its value is very small
|
Keywords: BER Counter; Distribution Compare
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3270580
|
Description: Excluded corrupted rows with influencer name "nothing" in the cable alert files
|
Keywords: Cable Alert Files
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3270573
|
Description: The default (mixed) model is not used when running the machine-learning-hourly job
|
Keywords: Machine-learning-hourly job; Mixed model
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0