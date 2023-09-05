Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
Description: Updating cables telemetry data fails due to negative values from CollectX
|
Keywords: Cables, Telemetry, CollectX
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
Description: Cyber-AI fails to start on RH as the 'cgroup' file in the container has a different format
|
Keywords: Start, RH, Container, Cgroup
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
Description: Error in machine learning weekly jobs as the progress must be between 0 and 100, but 102 is given
|
Keywords: Machine Learning, job, progress
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
Description: Error in Cyber-AI health check when checking log rotate and some archived files were deleted
|
Keywords: Health, Log Rotate, Archived
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0