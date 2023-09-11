Bug Fixes History

3400002 Description: Updating cables telemetry data fails due to negative values from CollectX

Keywords: Cables, Telemetry, CollectX

Discovered in Release: 2.3.0

3438034 Description: Cyber-AI fails to start on RH as the 'cgroup' file in the container has a different format

Keywords: Start, RH, Container, Cgroup

Discovered in Release: 2.3.0

3429609 Description: Error in machine learning weekly jobs as the progress must be between 0 and 100, but 102 is given

Keywords: Machine Learning, job, progress

Discovered in Release: 2.3.0

3412545 Description: Error in Cyber-AI health check when checking log rotate and some archived files were deleted

Keywords: Health, Log Rotate, Archived

Discovered in Release: 2.3.0

3332098 Description: Error when collecting link failure alerts

Keywords: Link Failure, Alerts

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3307699 Description: The dow analytic job performs unnecessary cleanup of collected system files

Keywords: Dow, Analytic Job, Cleanup, System Files

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3305254 Description: The model column is empty in specific nodes in topology file

Keywords: Model, Topology File, Empty column

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3282605 Description: Dashboard scale represents wrong values on graphs

Keywords: Dashboard Scale, Graphs

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3272059 Description: Delay of weekly jobs schedule due to Cyber-AI restart

Keywords: Weekly Jobs, Delay

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3242420 Description: Cyber-AI scheduler keeps getting stuck

Keywords: Cyber-AI, Scheduler

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3240067 Description: Sorted cable status by length in the "Cable Analysis" page

Keywords: Cable Analysis, Cable Status by Length

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3254644 Description: Removed License Info warning following Cyber-AI start and initial configuration

Keywords: License Info, Installation, Warning

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3272941 Description: Fixed issue with "list index out-of-range" exception in machine-learning-hourly job

Keywords: List index out-of-range; Machine-learning-hourly job

Discovered in Release: 2.2.1

3270590 Description: Excluded BER counter for distribution compare as its value is very small

Keywords: BER Counter; Distribution Compare

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3270580 Description: Excluded corrupted rows with influencer name "nothing" in the cable alert files

Keywords: Cable Alert Files

Discovered in Release: 2.2.0

3270573 Description: The default (mixed) model is not used when running the machine-learning-hourly job

Keywords: Machine-learning-hourly job; Mixed model