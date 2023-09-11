NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.5.0
Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3526950

Description: Fixed database exception pop-up when inserting link anomaly.

Keywords: Database, Link Anomaly

Discovered in Release:  2.4.0

3500018

Description: Rectified Analytics job files cleanup issue.

Keywords: Analytics Job, Cleanup, File

Discovered in Release: 2.4.0

3467140

Description: Added names of stuck jobs to the Cyber-AI status mail.

Keywords: Status Mail, Stuck Jobs

Discovered in Release: 2.4.0

3465217

Description: Fixed the last-fail-time and last-run displayed in the job status report table.

Keywords: last-fail-time, Jobs, Status Report

Discovered in Release: 2.4.0 

3459304

Description: Fixed Cable daily job failure due to infinity value set in the cable info file.

Keywords: Cable Daily Job, Infinity Value, Cable Info File

Discovered in Release: 2.3.0

3448286

Description: Fixed issues in Crypto aggregation jobs while generating mining events.

Keywords: Crypto Aggregation Jobs, Mining Events

Discovered in Release: 2.4.0

