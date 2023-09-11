On This Page
Link Analysis
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.
Request data
none
Response
[ { "alert_id": 4001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 06:52:17 2020", "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121", "node_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "port": 1, "port_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1:1", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1" } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure/<alert_id>
URL filters:
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Request data
none
Response
{ "alert_id": 4001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 06:52:17 2020", "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121", "node_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "port": 1, "port_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1:1", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1", "occurrence": "9 times during the last 24 hours", "recommended_actions": "The temperature of the peer switch is very high. Please check that all fans of the peer switch are working properly" }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
404
Not Found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly
URL filters:
From – retrieve predictions triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.Severity – retrieve only predations with a severity included in the list
Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Request Data
none
Response
[ { "alert_id": 4001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 06:52:17 2020", "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121", "node_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "port": 1, "port_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1:1", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1" } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/{alert_id}
URL filters:
Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.
Request Data
none
Response
{ "alert_id": 1, "occurrence": "1 time during the last 30 days and 14 hours", "node_guid": "0xb8599f0300ec8780", "node_name": "0xb8599f0300ec8780", "node_type": "hca", "port": 1, "severity": "Warning", "description": "Anomaly detected for 0xb8599f0300ec8780:1 regarding hist2,hist1,hist3", "full_description": "Anomaly detected for 0xb8599f0300ec8780:1 regarding hist2,hist1,hist3", "influencers":[ "hist2", "hist1", "hist3" ], "probability": 9.48048404228375e-05, "hours_to_fail": 0, "recommended_actions": "Anomaly detected for 0xb8599f0300ec8780:1 regarding hist2,hist1,hist3", "port_name": "0xb8599f0300ec8780:1", "influencers_display_names":[ "Histogram 2", "Histogram 1", "Histogram 3" ], "timestamp": "2021-08-16 00:00" }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
404
Not Found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/events_flow
URL filters:
from
to
min_probability
max_probability
src
guid
dst
guid
src_role
dst_role
dst_type
src_type
influencer1
width
cable_type
fw_ver
rev
cable_pn
length
influencer2
influencer3
Request Data
none
Response
[[{ "src_guid": "0x0c42a1030001f494", "dst_guid": "0xb8599f0300f61696", "src_type": "host", "dst_type": "switch", "count": 8 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/elements
Request data
none
Response
[{ "src_type": "host", "src_role": "endpoint", "dst_type": "switch", "dst_role": "tor", "length": 1, "cable_pn": "0000001PG737", "rev": "A1", "fw_ver": "NA", "cable_type": "Copper cable- unequalized", "width": "4x", "src_nic_type": "ConnectX-6", "count": 2 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/timeline
URL filters:
from
to
src
guid
dst
guid
src_role
dst_role
dst_type
src_type
influencer1
width
cable_type
fw_ver
rev
cable_pn
length
influencer2
influencer3
Request Data
none
Response
[{ "time": 1638889200, "count": 301 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/influencers
URL filters:
from
to
src
guid
dst
guid
src_role
dst_role
dst_type
src_type
influencer1
width
cable_type
fw_ver
rev
cable_pn
length
influencer2
influencer3
Request Data
none
Response
[{ "src_role": "core", "count": 1, "influencer1": "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter", "influencer2": hist2, , "influencer3": hist3 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request