Software Management

NVIDIA® UFM® Cyber-AI is packaged in a tar file. The tar file consists of several docker images and an installation script. The script will load the docker images and create a UFM Cyber-AI service. UFM Cyber-AI should be installed on UFM Cyber-AI appliance.

To deploy the UFM Cyber-AI:

Copy the tar file to the UFM Cyber-AI appliance, for example, to the /tmp folder.

Copy the license file to the same directory on the UFM Cyber-AI appliance.

Connect to the UFM Cyber-AI appliance via SSH.

Extract the tar file and install the service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# cd /tmp [root@r-ufm ~]# tar xvf ufm-cyberai-sw-<version>.tar [root@r-ufm ~]# cd ufm-cyberai-sw-<version> [root@r-ufm ~]# ./install.sh Installer options: -n|--no-ufm : By default, UFM Enterprise is installed

-q|--quiet : Upgrade Cyber-AI without a prompt

-l|--license : License file location

Example: Copy Copied! ./install -u –l <license_file_path>

If you did not provide the license when running the install script, copy the license file. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# cp /tmp/<cyberai-license-file>.lic /opt/ufm/cyberai/licenses

Start the UFM Cyber-AI service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# systemctl start ufm-cyberai.service

Start the UFM Enterprise service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

Wait 1 minute for the system to come up.

Ensure the service health by running the following: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# ufm-cai-sanity –u <username> -p <password> Where the username and password are the default username and password for cyberai Checking Service... Done Checking Images... Done Checking Containers... Done Checking ufm-cyberai REST server... Done Sanity tests completed successfully!

Set the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise connection parameters: Copy Copied! [root@ r-ufm ~]# ufm-cai-ufm-params update-i <ufm_ip> -p <ufm_port> -U <username> -P <password> -s <site_name> -t <protocol> Options: Copy Copied! -h|--help Show this message -i|--ip UFM server IP -p|--port UFM REST API connection port -U|--username UFM username -P|--password UFM password -s|--site UFM site name -t|--protocol UFM Rest API connection protocol This step can be done also using the web UI. However, it is recommended to set the UFM Enterprise parameters as early as possible, as UFM Cyber-AI needs it to retrieve the fabric topology.

To access the UFM Cyber-AI logs, run the following on the UFM Cyber-AI appliance: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# ls -la /var/log/cyberai/ total 86160 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Mar 6 03:28 . drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Mar 5 18:46 .. -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Mar 5 19:51 access.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 45563430 Mar 12 16:09 console.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 42646820 Mar 12 16:09 cyberai.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Mar 5 19:53 rest.log