NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.5.1

About This Document
NVIDIA® Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®) Cyber-AI platform determines a data center’s unique vital signs and uses them to identify performance degradation, component failures, and abnormal usage patterns.
Downloading Software
To download Cyber-AI software, please visit NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Document Revision History
For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.