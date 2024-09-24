NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.6.1-4 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Alert Count Summary

  • URL

     GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Probability – return all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      ?min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    {
    "network_alerts": {
        "Critical": 422,
        "Major": 10,
        "Minor": 0,
        "Warning": 0,
        "Suspect": 0,
        "Info": 0
    },
    "tenant_alerts": {{…},
        "Critical": 11,
        "Major": 10,
        "Minor": 0,
        "Warning": 7
    },
    "link_failures_predictions": {{…},
    },
    "link_anomaly_predictions": {…},
    "cable_events": {{…}
    }
   }

    Note

    If successful, the analytics summary is returned in JSON format.

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request (invalid argument)

    Cables Distribution Counts

    Cable Length

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/analytics/distribution/cable-length

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve cable distributions based on cable’s length with alerts counts from a specific time:

      ?from=-<time>

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    {
	"20":{
	"normal": 2090,
	"alerted": 212
	},
	"30":{
	"normal": 968,
	"alerted": 487
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

    Cable Technology Type

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/analytics/distribution/cable-type

  • URL filters

    • From – retrieve cable distributions based on cable’s technology with alerts counts from a specific time:

      ?from=-<time>

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)
