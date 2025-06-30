On This Page
CLI Tools
In addition to the REST API used for Cyber AI management, Cyber AI software provides several command-line tools (CLI) for managing the Cyber AI system.
The CLI tools are installed on the Cyber AI host and can communicate with the Cyber AI containers.
This tool is helpful for testing that cyberai is running and the suitable containers were loaded:
Tests
Checks ufm-cyberai service is running
Checks Cyber AI images are loaded
"cyberai_worker" "cyberai_web" "cyberai_plm" "mellanox/ufm-telemetry"
Check containers are running
cyberai-web" "cyberai-plm" "ufm-telemetry"
Checks that REST services are running
Usage
ufm-cai-sanity
This script manages Cyber AI analytics jobs. Commands:
Command
Usage
Dump status of a job if provided, otherwise dump status for all jobs (in json format)
List all job names
Runs given job
Enables given job (Requires restart to take effect)
Disables given job (Requires restart to take effect)
Resets all previous status (run times)
Usage
ufm-cai-jobs [-h] | [-c (dump|list|run|enable|disable|reset-stats) [-j <job-name>]]
This script configures and shows the UFM connection info.
Usage
ufm-cai-ufm-params (update|show) <option>
Update
Updates UFM configuration.
Option
Description
UFM server IP
UFM REST API connection port
UFM username
UFM password
UFM site name
UFM Rest API connection protocol
Show
Shows current UFM configuration (except password).
This script checks the Cyber AI status, prints it or sends an email. The script runs once a day, using the Linux cron-job.
Usage
usage: ufm-cai-status [-h] [-m] [-p {none,plain,simple,html,json}]
optional arguments:
-h, --help show
this help message and exit
-m, --mail Send an email with the status report
-p {none,plain,simple,html,json}, --print-report {none,plain,simple,html,json}
Specify how to print the status report to console
Configuration
The configuration file is located in:
/opt/ufm/cyber-ai/conf/status_report_config.yaml
It should be configured properly in order for Cyber AI to run:
Cron Job
# crontab -l
30
7 * * * /usr/local/bin/ufm-cyberai_status -m
This script collects data and logs from Cyber AI and saves it into a zipped file to be used for debugging and troubleshooting.
Usage
ufm-cai-sysdump <options>
Options
Option
Description
explain what is being done
collect network counters files
collect cable counters files
collect archived counter files when associated with [-n] or [-c]
collect aggregated files
collect database file(s)
collect topology files
collect model files
collect log files
collect configuration files
collect all above
Output
Output file is in tgz format:
cyberai-sysdump-<date and time>.tgz
This script generates a csv file for each type of alerts in Cyber-AI according to the given interval and saves it to the specified output directory.
Usage
ufm-cai-weekly-alerts-report [-h] [-i IP] [-t TIME] [-o OUT_DIR]
Options
Option
Long option
Description
-i
--ip
Cyber-AI IP address
-t
--time
Interval to get the data for. (1|2|3...)(h|d|w|m)
-o
--out-dir
output directory to save the data to