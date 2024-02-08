Appendix - Cyber-AI Appliance OS Remanufacture

Plug the USB (prepared in the previous step) to one of the Cyber-AI server back USB ports.

Login to BMC web UI: https://<BMC_IP_ADDRESS>.

Navigate to "Remote Control" → "Server Power Control" and check the "Force-enter BIOS Setup" checkbox under the "Restart Server". Then, click "Perform Action".

Navigate to "Remote Control" → "iKVM over HTML5" and click "Launch iKVM over HTML5" button.

A new window will open.

In the BIOS menu, navigate to BOOT → "Boot Option #1" and check "USB Device:<NAME OF USB DEVICE>".



Navigate to "Save & Exit" → "Save Changes and Reset" and press enter.



At this point Cyber-AI installation should start automatically.



The process takes ~50 minutes, "Running preseed..." will show ~14-16 percent and will remain on this percentage for most of the time. This does not mean that the process is stuck.

The preseed file runs in the background and will take ~35-40 minutes to complete.

a log can be viewed by switching to tty4 by click on "Virtual Media" → "Virtual Keyboard"

On the virtual keyboard that appears, press ALT+F4 (do this on the virtual keyboard to switch to tty4, otherwise the window will close).

When the OS installation is complete (if still on tty1 (purple screen)) the screen will be black and a "Sent SIGKILL to all processes" message will appear.

On the tty4 (log screen), a messages with "finish-install:" will appear.



At this point, remove the USB from the Cyber-AI server (or reboot to BIOS as seen in step #3 and change the "Boot option #1" which was set to USB earlier to "disabled".

Reboot the server. Click the "Power Control" menu and select "Power Reset".



After the server boots up a login screen will appear. Important You can now log in to the server, however, the installation is not finished yet and Cyber-AI cannot be started.

Additional software installation is triggered on the server's first boot. Once complete, a message will appear on all the connected terminals "UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS" in case of success, and FAILED in case the process failed.



To manually check the status, run: Copy Copied! systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot if the installation is still running, the output provides a status.

if the installation finished, ufm-os-firstboot will not be found and the log at /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log can be viewed.