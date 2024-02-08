Bug Fixes History
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3665932
|
Description: Fixed issue with Anomaly Analysis page
|
Keywords: Anomaly, Analysis
|
Discovered in release: 2.6.0
|
3590777
|
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
|
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
|
Discovered in release: 2.5.0
|
3526950
|
Description: Fixed database exception pop-up when inserting link anomaly.
|
Keywords: Database, Link Anomaly
|
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
|
3500018
|
Description: Rectified Analytics job files cleanup issue.
|
Keywords: Analytics Job, Cleanup, File
|
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
|
3467140
|
Description: Added names of stuck jobs to the Cyber-AI status mail.
|
Keywords: Status Mail, Stuck Jobs
|
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
|
3465217
|
Description: Fixed the last-fail-time and last-run displayed in the job status report table.
|
Keywords: last-fail-time, Jobs, Status Report
|
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
|
3459304
|
Description: Fixed Cable daily job failure due to infinity value set in the cable info file.
|
Keywords: Cable Daily Job, Infinity Value, Cable Info File
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
3448286
|
Description: Fixed issues in Crypto aggregation jobs while generating mining events.
|
Keywords: Crypto Aggregation Jobs, Mining Events
|
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
|
3400002
|
Description: Updating cables telemetry data fails due to negative values from CollectX
|
Keywords: Cables, Telemetry, CollectX
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
3438034
|
Description: Cyber-AI fails to start on RH as the 'cgroup' file in the container has a different format
|
Keywords: Start, RH, Container, Cgroup
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
3429609
|
Description: Error in machine learning weekly jobs as the progress must be between 0 and 100, but 102 is given
|
Keywords: Machine Learning, job, progress
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
3412545
|
Description: Error in Cyber-AI health check when checking log rotate and some archived files were deleted
|
Keywords: Health, Log Rotate, Archived
|
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
|
3332098
|
Description: Error when collecting link failure alerts
|
Keywords: Link Failure, Alerts
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3307699
|
Description: The dow analytic job performs unnecessary cleanup of collected system files
|
Keywords: Dow, Analytic Job, Cleanup, System Files
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3305254
|
Description: The model column is empty in specific nodes in topology file
|
Keywords: Model, Topology File, Empty column
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3282605
|
Description: Dashboard scale represents wrong values on graphs
|
Keywords: Dashboard Scale, Graphs
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3272059
|
Description: Delay of weekly jobs schedule due to Cyber-AI restart
|
Keywords: Weekly Jobs, Delay
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3242420
|
Description: Cyber-AI scheduler keeps getting stuck
|
Keywords: Cyber-AI, Scheduler
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3240067
|
Description: Sorted cable status by length in the "Cable Analysis" page
|
Keywords: Cable Analysis, Cable Status by Length
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3254644
|
Description: Removed License Info warning following Cyber-AI start and initial configuration
|
Keywords: License Info, Installation, Warning
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3272941
|
Description: Fixed issue with "list index out-of-range" exception in machine-learning-hourly job
|
Keywords: List index out-of-range; Machine-learning-hourly job
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.1
|
3270590
|
Description: Excluded BER counter for distribution compare as its value is very small
|
Keywords: BER Counter; Distribution Compare
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3270580
|
Description: Excluded corrupted rows with influencer name "nothing" in the cable alert files
|
Keywords: Cable Alert Files
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
|
3270573
|
Description: The default (mixed) model is not used when running the machine-learning-hourly job
|
Keywords: Machine-learning-hourly job; Mixed model
|
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0