Appendix - Deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO File

Plug the USB (prepared in the previous step) to one of the Cyber-AI server USB ports on its rear panel.

Navigate to "Remote Control" → "Server Power Control" and check the "Force-enter BIOS Setup" checkbox under the "Restart Server". Then, click "Perform Action".

Navigate to "Remote Control" → "iKVM over HTML5" and click "Launch iKVM over HTML5" button.

In the BIOS menu, navigate to BOOT → "Boot Option #1" and check "USB Device:<NAME OF USB DEVICE>".

Navigate to "Save & Exit" → "Save Changes and Reset" and press enter.

The process takes ~50 minutes, "Running preseed..." will show ~14-16 percent and will remain on this percentage for most of the time. This does not mean that the process is stuck.

The preseed file runs in the background and will take ~35-40 minutes to complete.

a log can be viewed by switching to tty4 by click on "Virtual Media" → "Virtual Keyboard"

On the virtual keyboard that appears, press ALT+F4 (do this on the virtual keyboard to switch to tty4, otherwise the window will close).