Link Analysis

Get All Link Failure Predictions

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "alert_id": 4001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  06:52:17  2020",
    "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121",
    "node_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1",
    "port": 1,
    "port_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1:1",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1"
  }
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

Get Link Failure Prediction History

  • URL

    cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure/<alert_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [
   {
      "alert_id":2,
      "created":1705251000,
      "node_guid":"0x0002c90200428490",
      "port":16,
      "node_name":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies",
      "probability":0
   },
   {
      "alert_id":2,
      "created":1705251600,
      "node_guid":"0x0002c90200428490",
      "port":16,
      "node_name":"Infiniscale-IV MellanoxTechnologies",
      "probability":0
   }
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

    404

    Not Found

Get All Link Anomaly Predictions

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve predictions triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.Severity – retrieve only predations with a severity included in the list

    • Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      ?min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "alert_id": 4001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  06:52:17  2020",
    "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121",
    "node_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1",
    "port": 1,
    "port_name": "k11r2n03  HCA-1:1",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1"
  }
 ]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad Request

Get Link Anomaly Prediction History

  • URL

    cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/<anomaly_id>

  • Request Data

    none

  • URL filters:

    • Severities – retrieves only alerts with a severity included in the list.

      Severities:<comma separated list  of severity>

  • Response

    [
   {
      "alert_id":165,
      "created":1704790800,
      "node_guid":"0x08c0eb03002a37fc",
      "port":1,
      "dst_guid":"0xb83fd2030080304e",
      "dst_port":11,
      "type":"link_issues",
      "counter":"port_rcv_errors",
      "counter_value":10922.5,
      "comments":""
   },
   {
      "alert_id":165,
      "created":1704794400,
      "node_guid":"0x08c0eb03002a37fc",
      "port":1,
      "dst_guid":"0xb83fd2030080304e",
      "dst_port":11,
      "type":"link_issues",
      "counter":"port_rcv_errors",
      "counter_value":9362.142857142857,
      "comments":""
   }
]

Events Flows

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/events_flow

  • URL filters:

    • from

    • to

    • min_probability

    • max_probability

    • src

    • guid

    • dst

    • guid

    • src_role

    • dst_role

    • dst_type

    • src_type

    • influencer1

    • width

    • cable_type

    • fw_ver

    • rev

    • cable_pn

    • length

    • influencer2

    • influencer3

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    [[{
  "src_guid": "0x0c42a1030001f494",
  "dst_guid": "0xb8599f0300f61696",
  "src_type": "host",
  "dst_type": "switch",
  "count": 8
 }]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Elements

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/elements

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [{
  "src_type": "host",
  "src_role": "endpoint",
  "dst_type": "switch",
  "dst_role": "tor",
  "length": 1,
  "cable_pn": "0000001PG737",
  "rev": "A1",
  "fw_ver": "NA",
  "cable_type": "Copper cable- unequalized",
  "width": "4x",
  "src_nic_type": "ConnectX-6",
  "count": 2
}]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Timeline

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/timeline

  • URL filters:

    • from

    • to

    • src

    • guid

    • dst

    • guid

    • src_role

    • dst_role

    • dst_type

    • src_type

    • influencer1

    • width

    • cable_type

    • fw_ver

    • rev

    • cable_pn

    • length

    • influencer2

    • influencer3

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

     [{
   "time": 1638889200,
   "count": 301
 }]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Influencers

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/influencers

  • URL filters:

    • from

    • to

    • src

    • guid

    • dst

    • guid

    • src_role

    • dst_role

    • dst_type

    • src_type

    • influencer1

    • width

    • cable_type

    • fw_ver

    • rev

    • cable_pn

    • length

    • influencer2

    • influencer3

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

      [{
   "src_role": "core",
   "count": 1,
   "influencer1": "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter",
   "influencer2": hist2,
,  "influencer3": hist3
 }]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request
