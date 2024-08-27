On This Page
Link Analysis
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.
Request data
none
Response
[ { "alert_id": 4001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 06:52:17 2020", "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121", "node_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "port": 1, "port_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1:1", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1" } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
URL
cyber-ai/prediction/link-failure/<alert_id>
Request data
none
Response
[ {
"alert_id":
2,
"created":
1705251000,
"node_guid":
"0x0002c90200428490",
"port":
16,
"node_name":
"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies",
"probability":
0}, {
"alert_id":
2,
"created":
1705251600,
"node_guid":
"0x0002c90200428490",
"port":
16,
"node_name":
"Infiniscale-IV MellanoxTechnologies",
"probability":
0} ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
404
Not Found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly
URL filters:
From – retrieve predictions triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.Severity – retrieve only predations with a severity included in the list
Probability – return all predictions with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Request Data
none
Response
[ { "alert_id": 4001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 06:52:17 2020", "node_guid": "0x44556677adbf0121", "node_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "port": 1, "port_name": "k11r2n03 HCA-1:1", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Link failure prediction detected on port k15r1n03 HCA-1" } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
URL
cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/<anomaly_id>
Request Data
none
URL filters:
Severities – retrieves only alerts with a severity included in the list.
Severities:<comma separated list of severity>
Response
[ {
"alert_id":
165,
"created":
1704790800,
"node_guid":
"0x08c0eb03002a37fc",
"port":
1,
"dst_guid":
"0xb83fd2030080304e",
"dst_port":
11,
"type":
"link_issues",
"counter":
"port_rcv_errors",
"counter_value":
10922.5,
"comments":
""}, {
"alert_id":
165,
"created":
1704794400,
"node_guid":
"0x08c0eb03002a37fc",
"port":
1,
"dst_guid":
"0xb83fd2030080304e",
"dst_port":
11,
"type":
"link_issues",
"counter":
"port_rcv_errors",
"counter_value":
9362.142857142857,
"comments":
""} ]
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/events_flow
URL filters:
from
to
min_probability
max_probability
src
guid
dst
guid
src_role
dst_role
dst_type
src_type
influencer1
width
cable_type
fw_ver
rev
cable_pn
length
influencer2
influencer3
Request Data
none
Response
[[{ "src_guid": "0x0c42a1030001f494", "dst_guid": "0xb8599f0300f61696", "src_type": "host", "dst_type": "switch", "count": 8 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/elements
Request data
none
Response
[{ "src_type": "host", "src_role": "endpoint", "dst_type": "switch", "dst_role": "tor", "length": 1, "cable_pn": "0000001PG737", "rev": "A1", "fw_ver": "NA", "cable_type": "Copper cable- unequalized", "width": "4x", "src_nic_type": "ConnectX-6", "count": 2 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/timeline
URL filters:
from
to
src
guid
dst
guid
src_role
dst_role
dst_type
src_type
influencer1
width
cable_type
fw_ver
rev
cable_pn
length
influencer2
influencer3
Request Data
none
Response
[{ "time": 1638889200, "count": 301 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/prediction/link-anomaly/analysis/influencers
URL filters:
from
to
src
guid
dst
guid
src_role
dst_role
dst_type
src_type
influencer1
width
cable_type
fw_ver
rev
cable_pn
length
influencer2
influencer3
Request Data
none
Response
[{ "src_role": "core", "count": 1, "influencer1": "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter", "influencer2": hist2, , "influencer3": hist3 }]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request