UFM Cyber-AI OS Upgrade

Run the upgrade script:

Note System reboot is mandatory once the upgrade procedure is completed. The -r flag can be used to automatically reboot the server.

To bypass user prompts, use the -y flag when executing the command, but note that this flag alone will not trigger an automatic server reboot. If a reboot is desired, use the -r flag in combination with -y . Additionally, the --appliance-sw-upgrade flag can be used to upgrade both the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW and Cyber-AI SW, but this upgrade is not enabled by default. In the provided example, the server will automatically reboot after the upgrade process is completed.

Copy Copied! ./ufm-os-upgrade.sh -y -r

The below is an example with the --appliance-sw-upgrade flag. Note that the UFM Enterprise appliance SW will also be upgraded.