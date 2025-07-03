On This Page
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested Firmware Version
NDR switches
31.2021.4036
HDR switches
27.2012.4036
EDR switches
15.2010.4402
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested OS Version
XDR switches
NVOS-25.02.1002
NDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.12.1002
NVOS 25.01.4000
HDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.12.1002
EDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.10.4400
For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari
Memory
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.21.12
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.9.1