NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.0
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

FeatureDescription
UFM PluginsAdded the UFM plugin images gNMI v1.2.12-8 and Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.0.0-4 to the UFM Enterprise Appliance image and are available for use (loading the image and adding the plugin). For more information, refer to UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade.
Removed the "force" option from the UFM plugin upgrade CLI command. See "ufm plugin".
Client Certificate AuthenticationAdded the ability to configure client certificate authentication settings when the UFM container is not running.
UFM HA Node Health CheckAdded a standalone script that checks if the master/standby nodes are properly configured.
UFM OSIntegrated with UFM OS version 25.01.18-1
UFM PackageIntegrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.20.0
UFM HAIntegrated with UFM HA version 5.8.0
MFT PackageIntegrated with MFT version mft- 4.30.0-139
MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1

Removed the OpenSM, SHARP and IBUtils2 packages from the host to avoid conflicts concerning similar components on the UFM Docker Container.
FirmwareIntegrated with firmware version XX.39.4082

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
