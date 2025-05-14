Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
|Feature
|Description
|UFM Plugins
|Added the UFM plugin images gNMI v1.2.12-8 and Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.0.0-4 to the UFM Enterprise Appliance image and are available for use (loading the image and adding the plugin). For more information, refer to UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade.
|Removed the "force" option from the UFM plugin upgrade CLI command. See "ufm plugin".
|Client Certificate Authentication
|Added the ability to configure client certificate authentication settings when the UFM container is not running.
|UFM HA Node Health Check
|Added a standalone script that checks if the master/standby nodes are properly configured.
|UFM OS
|Integrated with UFM OS version 25.01.18-1
|UFM Package
|Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.20.0
|UFM HA
|Integrated with UFM HA version 5.8.0
|MFT Package
|Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.30.0-139
|MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1
|Removed the OpenSM, SHARP and IBUtils2 packages from the host to avoid conflicts concerning similar components on the UFM Docker Container.
|Firmware
|Integrated with firmware version XX.39.4082
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.