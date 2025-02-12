Known Issue History
Ref #
Issue
3773902
Description: In congestion control, the cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version (with no changes made by the user)
Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
Workaround: On the host, run the command:
Discovered in Release: 1.7.0
3775405
Description: : Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)
Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp
Workaround: Change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30 minutes
Discovered in Release: v1.6.0
3560659
Description: Modifying the
Keywords:
Workaround: UFM needs to be restarted twice in order for the changes to take effect.
Discovered in Release: v1.6.0
3729822
Description: The Logs API temporarily returns an empty response when SM log file contains messages from both previous year (2023) and current year (2024).
Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file
Workaround: N/A (issue will be automatically resolved after the problematic SM log file, which include messages from 2023 and 2024 years, will be rotated)
Discovered in Release: v1.6.0
3699419
Description: After remanufacturing the UFM Enterprise Appliance from an ISO file as described in Appendix - Deploying UFM Appliance from an ISO File, rebooting or power cycling the host in High-Availability (HA) mode results in the unsuccessful start of the HA services.
Workaround: Change the crontab option in UFM Enterprise Appliance via the OS shell #crontab -e:
to:
Keywords: Reboot; HA; Power Cycle
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
N/A
Description: Execution of UFM Fabric Health Report (via UFM Web UI / REST API) will trigger ibdiagnet to use SLRG register, which might cause some of the Switch and HCA's firmware to get stuck and cause the HCA's ports to stay at "Init" state.
Keywords: UFM Fabric Health Report; SLRG; Stuckness
Discovered in Release: 1.5.0
3511410
Description: Collect system dump for DGX host does not work due to missing sshpass utility.
Workaround: Install sshpass utility on the DGX .
Keywords: System Dump, DGX, sshpass utility
3432385
Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.
Workaround: UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.
Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode
3461658
Description: After the upgrade from UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.4.0 GA to UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.4.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in
Workaround: If you wish to enable the network fast recovery feature in UFM, make sure to set the appropriate path for the current fast recovery configuration file (
Keywords: Network fast recovery, Missing, Configuration
N/A
Description: Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS is not supported.
Workaround:
Do not use the
Keywords: SW Upgrade; OS Upgrade,
3473600
Description: The UFM Enterprise service is enabled while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW on HA mode.
Workaround: Disable the UFM Enterprise service after the upgrade in HA mode by running the following command:
Keywords: SW Upgrade, HA Mode
3361160
Description: Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance from versions 1.3.0, 1.2.0 and 1.1.0 results in cleanup of UFM historical telemetry database (due to schema change). This means that the new telemetry data will be stored based on the new schema.
Workaround: To preserve the historical telemetry database data while upgrading from UFM Enterprise Appliance version 1.3.0, 1.2.0 and 1.1.0, perform the upgrade in two phases. First, upgrade to UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.2.0, and then upgrade to the latest UFM version (UFM v1.3.0 or newer). It is important to note that the upgrade process may take longer depending on the size of the historical telemetry database.
Keywords: UFM Historical Telemetry Database, Cleanup, Upgrade
3346321
Description: In some cases, when multiport SM is configured in UFM, a failover to the secondary node might be triggered instead of failover to the local available port
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multiport SM, Failover, Secondary port
N/A
Description: Enabling a port for a managed switch fails in case that port is not disabled in a persistent way (this may occur in ports that were disabled in previous versions of UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.3.0)
Workaround: Set "persistent_port_operation=false” in
Keywords: Disable, Enable, Port, Persistent
3346321
Description: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) will not work as expected in case UFM was deployed as a docker container
Workaround: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) works properly on UFM Bare-metal deployments
Keywords: Failover to another port, Multi-port SM
348587
Description: Replacement of defected nodes in the HA cluster does not work when PCS version is 0.9.x
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Defected Node, HA Cluster, pcs version
3336769
Description: UFM-HA: If the back-to-back interface is disabled or disconnected, the HA cluster will enter a split-brain state, and the "ufm_ha_cluster status" command will stop functioning properly.
Workaround: To resolve the issue:
Keywords: HA, Back-to-back Interface
N/A
Description: Running UFM software with external UFM-SM is no longer supported
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: External UFM-SM