Known Issues in This Release
Ref #
Description
3991974
Description: PCI speed degradation warning for UFM Enterprise Appliance (NDR)
Keywords: PCI Degradation, Speed Warning
Workaround: This UFM event can be ignored, as the ConnectX-7 HCAs on UFM Enterprise Appliance are connected to PCIe Gen4 instead of PCIe Gen5
Discovered in Release: 1.7.0
4290702
Description: The NVP list of files is not available in CLI command auto-completion after adding the NVP plugin
Keywords: NVP Plugin, CLI
Workaround: Re-login to the UFM CLI
Discovered in Release: v1.10.0
Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Known Issues.