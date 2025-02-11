Known Issues in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.0
Ref #

Description

3991974

Description: PCI speed degradation warning for UFM Enterprise Appliance (NDR)

Keywords: PCI Degradation, Speed Warning

Workaround: This UFM event can be ignored, as the ConnectX-7 HCAs on UFM Enterprise Appliance are connected to PCIe Gen4 instead of PCIe Gen5

Discovered in Release: 1.7.0

4290702

Description: The NVP list of files is not available in CLI command auto-completion after adding the NVP plugin

Keywords: NVP Plugin, CLI

Workaround: Re-login to the UFM CLI

Discovered in Release: v1.10.0

Refer to UFM Enterprise Software Release Notes for further Known Issues.
