NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.1
Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

This procedure is based on the UFM data backup/restore mechanism and will be performed via CLI commands.

Please refer for the command syntax.

Prerequisites

  • Minimum UFM Enterprise Appliance version: 1.9.0

  • Minimum UFM tools plugin version: 1.0.0-6

Configuration

Follow the instructions to backup UFM data on UFM-SDN Appliance:

  1. [On Master] Backup the UFM data to a ZIP file. Run:

    ufm data backup ufm2-backup-<site name>.zip

  2. [On Master] Upload the UFM Data (ZIP file) to a remote server

    ufm data upload ufm2-backup-<site name>.zip scp://username:password@hostname/path

Pre-Restore UFM Data on UFM Enterprise Appliance

The following actions need to be performed prior to UFM data restoration,

  1. Connect the appliances to the fabric and set initial network configuration (e.g., IP addresses, default gateway, hostname, DNS, NTP, etc…) via a serial console or a remote console.

  2. Configure the appliances to run in HA (High-Availability) mode.

  3. Load any UFM plugin Docker image that was deployed on the UFM-SDN Appliance cluster. The UFM plugins’ configuration will be restored as part of the UFM data restore.

    1. [On Master and Standby] Fetch the image from a remote server

      image fetch scp://username:password@hostname/path/to/image 

    1. [On Master and Standby] Load the Docker image

      docker load <ufm plugin image>

Restore UFM Data on UFM Enterprise Appliance

  1. [On Master] Fetch the UFM Data backup (ZIP file) from the remote server:

    ufm data fetch scp://username:password@hostname/path/to/ufm2-backup-<site name>.zip 

  2. [On Mater] Restore the UFM Data from the ZIP file:

    ufm data restore ufm2-backup-<site name>.zip [with-upgrade] 

    Note

    Note: The command argument “with-upgrade” is needed if the UFM version on UFM Enterprise Appliance is newer than the one on UFM-SDN Appliance. As a result, the UFM data is upgraded.

Post-Restore UFM Data on UFM Enterprise Appliance

Once UFM data migration is completed successfully, some settings need to be modified via the NVP tool, to align with the UFM Enterprise Appliance. Then, stop the UFM-SDN Appliance cluster and start the UFM Enterprise Appliance cluster.

  1. [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Modify UFM settings to fit the UFM3 cluster:

    ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3 

    For more information, refer to ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

  2. [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Set the UFM3 HA nodes :

    ufm ha-nodes <master hostname> <standby hostname> 

  3. [On UFM-SDN Appliance Master] Stop UFM:

    no ufm start 

  4. [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Start UFM:

    ufm start 

  5. [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master] Verify that UFM is up and running:

    show ufm status 

  6. [On UFM Enterprise Appliance Master and Standby] collect a system dump and upload it to a remote server:

    debug generate dump 
file debug-dump upload latest scp://username:password@hostname/path 

