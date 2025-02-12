NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description UFM Plugins Added the UFM plugin images gNMI v1.2.12-8 and Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.0.0-4 to the UFM Enterprise Appliance image and are available for use (loading the image and adding the plugin). For more information, refer to UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade. Removed the "force" option from the UFM plugin upgrade CLI command. See "ufm plugin". Client Certificate Authentication Added the ability to configure client certificate authentication settings when the UFM container is not running. UFM HA Node Health Check Added a standalone script that checks if the master/standby nodes are properly configured. UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 25.01.18-1 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.20.1 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.8.0 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.30.0-139 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1 Removed the OpenSM, SHARP and IBUtils2 packages from the host to avoid conflicts concerning similar components on the UFM Docker Container. Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.408

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.