Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
UFM Plugins
Added the UFM plugin images gNMI v1.2.12-8 and Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.0.0-4 to the UFM Enterprise Appliance image and are available for use (loading the image and adding the plugin). For more information, refer to UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade.
Removed the "force" option from the UFM plugin upgrade CLI command. See "ufm plugin".
Client Certificate Authentication
Added the ability to configure client certificate authentication settings when the UFM container is not running.
UFM HA Node Health Check
Added a standalone script that checks if the master/standby nodes are properly configured.
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 25.01.18-1
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.20.1
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.8.0
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.30.0-139
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1
Removed the OpenSM, SHARP and IBUtils2 packages from the host to avoid conflicts concerning similar components on the UFM Docker Container.
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.408
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.