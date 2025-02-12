Changes and New Features History
Feature
Description
Rev 1.10.0
CLI Commands
Updated the nvp set CLI command.
Added the following CLI commands:
In NVP:
In Data Management
Tools Plugin
Updated Appendix - NVP
UFM Migration
Updated the Post-Restore UFM Data on UFM Enterprise Appliance instructions. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.11.18-2
UFM packages like OpenSM, SHARP and IButils have been removed from the host to avoid issues with MLNX_OFED installing older versions of ibdiagnet .
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.19.1-1
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.7.0
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.30.1-8
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.4
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700
Rev 1.9.0
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
In NVP:
In UFM Configuration Management:
In UFM Logs:
In OpenSM:
In NVIDIA SHARP:
In Data Management:
Tools Plugin
Updated Appendix - NVP
UFM Migration
Added the ability to migrate UFM-SDN data to UFM Enterprise appliance. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.07.18-5
Introduced changes to the system's GRUB ( Grand Unified Bootloader ) and Kernel behavior to improve system stability and troubleshooting. For more information, refer to Appendix - GRUB and Kernel Behavior
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.0-5
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.6.0-4
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.29.0-131
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.2
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700
Rev 1.8.0
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
Tools Plugin
Added Appendix - NVP
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.04.18-4
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.17.0-6
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.5.0-9
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.28.0-95
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702
Rev 1.7.0
UFM CLI
Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help.
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
In Docker Container:
In UFM Plugins:
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-4
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702
Rev 1.6.2
UFM SM
New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 23.11.18-2
Rev 1.6.1
AAA TACACS+ Support
Added support for AAA TACACS+. For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting - AAA.
Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.
Added per command authorization AAA TACACS+ support
Added IPv6 TACACS server support
Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+.
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
Client Certificate Authentication
Added support for pinning SAN with RegEx.
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 5.3.0-17
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 6.15.0
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 23.10.18-9
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.0-93
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.07-0.5.1
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.38.2104 to resolve HCA overheating issue
Rev 1.5.1
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.14.1
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-200
Cable and Transceivers Burning
UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.
Rev 1.5.0
Command Line Interface (CLI)
Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:
In-Service Upgrade
Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade.
UFM Factory Reset
Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.14.0
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1-6
UFM OS Package
Integrated with UFM OS version 23.07.18-3
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-63
Rev 1.4.1
Command Line Interface (CLI)
Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.13.2
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1
Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness
UFM OS Package
Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72
Appliance OS License
Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions
Rev 1.3.1
Command Line Interface (CLI)
Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance
UFM Initial Settings
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1
Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available
UFM OS Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104
Rev 1.2.0
NVIDIA SHARP Software
Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)
Rev 1.1.0
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0
Chassis Health
Added support for chassis health monitoring
Rev 1.0.0
UFM Package
Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0
UFM HA Package
Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0
UFM Plugins
Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins.