Changes and New Features History

Rev 1.10.0

Tools Plugin Updated Appendix - NVP

UFM Migration Updated the Post-Restore UFM Data on UFM Enterprise Appliance instructions. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 24.11.18-2 UFM packages like OpenSM, SHARP and IButils have been removed from the host to avoid issues with MLNX_OFED installing older versions of ibdiagnet .

UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.19.1-1

UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.7.0

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.30.1-8

MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.4

Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700

Rev 1.9.0

CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: In NVP: nvp append

nvp reset

nvp apply no-restart In UFM Configuration Management: debug generate dump

show files debug-dump

file debug-dump In Local and Remote Logging: show log

logging

show logging In UFM Logs: show ufmhealth log

show ufmhealth log files

show ufm event log

show ufm event log continuous

show ufm event log files

show ufm console log

show ufm console log continuous

show ufm console log files In OpenSM: show ib sm log In NVIDIA SHARP: show ib sharp log

show ib sharp log continuous

show ib sharp log files

show ib sharp log matching

show ib sharp log not matching In InfiniBand Utilities: ib ibdiagnet

ib ibaddr

ib ibhosts

ib iblinkinfo

ib ibnetdiscover

ib ibnodes

ib ibping

ib ibportstate

ib ibqueryerrors

ib ibroute

ib ibrouters

ib ibstat

ib ibstatus

ib ibswitches

ib ibsysstat

ib ibtracert

ib perfquery

ib saquery

ib sminfo

ib smpdump

ib smparquery

ib smpquery

ib vendstat In Data Management: ufm data backup

ufm data upload

ufm data fetch

ufm data restore

ufm data delete

UFM Migration Added the ability to migrate UFM-SDN data to UFM Enterprise appliance. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 24.07.18-5

Introduced changes to the system's GRUB ( Grand Unified Bootloader ) and Kernel behavior to improve system stability and troubleshooting. For more information, refer to Appendix - GRUB and Kernel Behavior

UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.0-5

UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.6.0-4

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.29.0-131

MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.2

Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700

Rev 1.8.0

CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: In Docker Container: docker exec docker prune image

In User Accounts: username root password

In UFM Plugins: ufm plugin - Updated command

In NVP: nvp set nvp get nvp dump nvp apply nvp apply force

In Chassis Management: show version - updated command output and added a note

In Operating System License: _shell - Added a note



Tools Plugin Added Appendix - NVP

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 24.04.18-4

UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.17.0-6

UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.5.0-9

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.28.0-95

MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9

Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702

Rev 1.7.0

UFM CLI Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help.

CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: In Docker Container: docker load <image name>

docker pull

docker remove image <image name> <image version>

show docker images

show docker ps In UFM Process Commands ufm process health start

ufm process model start

ufm process telemetry start

ufm process sharp start

ufm process sm start In UFM Plugins: ufm plugin

show ufm plugin

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4

UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-4

UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83

MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9

Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702

Rev 1.6.2

UFM SM New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 23.11.18-2

Rev 1.6.1

AAA TACACS+ Support Added support for AAA TACACS+. For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting - AAA.

Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.

Added per command authorization AAA TACACS+ support

Added IPv6 TACACS server support

Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+.

CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: In Routing: show {ip | ipv6} route show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

In AAA Methods : aaa authentication login default show aaa

In TACACAS+ : tacacs-server tacacs-server host show tacacs

In Chassis Management: show files system show resources

In UFM License : ufm license install ufm license delete show ufm license show files ufm-license

In UFM Configuration Management : ufm configuration delete ufm configuration export ufm configuration fetch ufm configuration import ufm configuration upload show files ufm-configuration

High-Availability ufm ha configure

In UFM Multi-Port SM: ufm multi-port-sm show ufm multi-port-sm ufm additional-fabric-interfaces show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

HCA Commands ib hca-vl15-window show ib hca-vl15-window

In NVIDIA SHARP : ib sharp dump-files-generation enable ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15> ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15> ib sharp allocation enable



Client Certificate Authentication Added support for pinning SAN with RegEx.

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 5.3.0-17

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 6.15.0

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 23.10.18-9

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.0-93

MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.07-0.5.1

Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.38.2104 to resolve HCA overheating issue

Rev 1.5.1

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.14.1

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-200

Cable and Transceivers Burning UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.

Rev 1.5.0

Command Line Interface (CLI) Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters: In-Service Upgrade

IP Management

UFM data reset

UFM HA nodes

In-Service Upgrade Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade.

UFM Factory Reset Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.14.0

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1-6

UFM OS Package Integrated with UFM OS version 23.07.18-3

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-63

Rev 1.4.1

Command Line Interface (CLI) Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters: System Management

UFM Commands

InfiniBand Commands

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.13.2

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1

Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness

UFM OS Package Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72

Appliance OS License Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions

Rev 1.3.1

Command Line Interface (CLI) Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

UFM Initial Settings Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)

UFM Logical Elements UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available

UFM OS Package Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104

Rev 1.2.0

NVIDIA SHARP Software Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0

UFM Logical Elements UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)

Rev 1.1.0

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0

Chassis Health Added support for chassis health monitoring

Rev 1.0.0

UFM Package Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0

UFM HA Package Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0