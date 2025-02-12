NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.1  Installation Notes

On This Page

Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested Firmware Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9790

31.2021.4036

HDR switches

  • MQM8790

27.2012.4036

EDR switches

  • SB7790

  • SB7890

15.2010.4402


Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

XDR switches

  • Q3200_RA

NVOS-25.02.1002

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.12.1002

NVOS 25.01.4000

HDR switches

  • MQ8700

  • MCS8500

  • TQ8100-HS2F

  • TQ8200-HS2F

MLNX-OS 3.12.1002

EDR switches

  • SB7700

  • SB7780

  • SB7800

  • CS7500

  • CS7510

  • CS7520

MLNX-OS 3.10.4400

Note

For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.


UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 6 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB

MFT Package Version

Platform

Details

MFT

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.31.0-149


UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.21.0


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.9.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 12, 2025
content here