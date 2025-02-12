NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.1  System Management

On This Page

System Management

Network Interfaces

This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.

Interface

interface

interface <eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3>

Enters a network interface context.

Syntax Description

eno8303

Management port 0 (out of band)

eno8403

Management port 1 (out of band)

eno12399np0

Management port 2 (out of band)

eno12409np1

Management port 3 (out of band)

ib0

InfiniBand interface 0

ib1

InfiniBand interface 1

ib2

InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)

Sib3

InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # interface eno8303
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) #

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


show interfaces

show interfaces [eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3]

Displays information about the network interfaces.

Syntax Description

eno8303

Management port 0 (out of band)

eno8403

Management port 1 (out of band)

eno12399np0

Management port 2 (out of band)

eno12409np1

Management port 3 (out of band)

ib0

InfiniBand interface 0

ib1

InfiniBand interface 1

ib2

InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)

ib3

InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.6.0

Updated example and added command syntax

1.4.1

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
swx-ufm3-06 # show interfaces eno8303 
Interface eno8303 status: 
  Comment           : 
  Admin up          : yes 
  Link up           : yes 
  DHCP running      : yes 
  IP address        : 10.209.36.101 
  Netmask           : 255.255.252.0 
  IPv6 enabled      : yes 
  Autoconf enabled  : N/A 
  Autoconf route    : N/A 
  Autoconf privacy  : N/A 
  DHCPv6 running    : yes 
  IPv6 addresses    : 2 
 
IPv6 address: 
    fcfc:fcfc:209:36:b27b:25ff:fee9:30c8/64 
    fe80::b27b:25ff:fee9:30c8/64 
 
  Speed             : 1000Mb/s (auto) 
  Duplex            : Full (auto) 
  Interface type    : ethernet 
  Interface source  : physical 
  MTU               : 1500 
  HW address        : b0:7b:25:e9:30:c8 
 
  Rx: 
   6109552397 bytes 
     45457113 packets 
     36881549 mcast packets 
          295 discards 
            0 errors 
            0 overruns 
            0 frame 
  Tx: 
    242521186 bytes 
      1211397 packets 
            0 discards 
            0 errors 
          N/A overruns 
            0 carrier 
      1211397 collisions 
         1000 queue len

Related Commands

interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Notes


ip address

ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.

Syntax Description

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.3.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) # ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

Related Commands

interface

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip address command should be used first during automation since it clears both default-gateway and name-server settings


ipv6 address

ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>

Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.

Syntax Description

IPv6 address/netmask

Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

1.3.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config interface eno8303)# ipv6 address fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/6

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

Hostname

hostname

hostname <hostname>

Sets a static system hostname.

Syntax Description

hostname

String

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl(config) # hostname ufmapl-hostname

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


ip name-server

ip name-server <no ip name-server>

no ip name-server

Configures DNS servers to be used.

The no form of the command clears the name server.

Syntax Description

IPv4 address

IPv4 address

IPv6 address

IPv6 address

Default

No server name

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated command description and added the a no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example

ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip name-servercommand should be used during automation, after running theip address and theip default-gateway commands


{ip | ipv6} host

{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

Sets the static domain name.

The no form of the command clears the domain name.

Syntax Description

hostname

String

ip-address

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config)# ip host test-host 1.2.3.4 
ufmapl (config)# ipv6 host my-ipv6-host 2001::8f9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


show hosts

show hosts

Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show hosts
 
Hostname: swx-ufm3-02
 
 
Name servers:
  10.211.0.124 (on eno8303)
  10.211.0.121 (on eno8303)
  10.7.77.135 (on eno8303)
 
Domain names:
  mtr.labs.mlnx (on eno8303)
 
Static IPv4 host mappings:
  127.0.0.1 --> localhost
 
Static IPv6 host mappings:
  ::1 --> localhost
  ::1 --> ip6-localhost
  ::1 --> ip6-loopback
  ff02::1 --> ip6-allnodes
  ff02::2 --> ip6-allrouters

Related Commands

N/A

Noes

N/A

Routing

ip default-gateway

ip default-gateway <address>

no ip default-gateway <address>

Configures a static default route.

The no form of the command removes the static route.

Syntax Description

address

gateway IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated syntax description and added a no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example

ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running theip address command as it requires a static IP setting


ipv6 default-gateway

ipv6 default-gateway <address>

no ipv6 default-gateway <address>

Configures a static default route.

The no form of the command removes the static route.

Syntax Description

address

gateway IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Example

ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway ::1

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running theip address command as it requires a static IP setting


show {ip | ipv6} route

show {ip | ipv6} route [static]

Displays the routing table in the system.

Syntax Description

static

Filters the table with the static route entries

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ip route
Destination       Mask              Gateway           Interface   Source 
default           0.0.0.0           10.209.36.1       eno8303     dhcp 
10.209.36.0       255.255.252.0     0.0.0.0           eno8303     interface 
10.209.36.1       255.255.255.255   0.0.0.0           eno8303     dhcp 
169.254.1.0       255.255.255.0     0.0.0.0           idrac       interface 
172.17.0.0        255.255.0.0       0.0.0.0           docker0     interface 

Related Commands

{ip | ipv6} route

Notes


show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway [static]

Displays the default gateway.

Syntax Description

static

Displays the static configuration of the default

gateway

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ip default-gateway 
Active default gateways: 
10.209.36.1 (interface: eno8303)

Related Commands

{ip | ipv6} default-gateway

Notes

NTP

ntp enable

ntp enable

Enables NTP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ntp enable

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


ntp server

ntp server <address>

no ntp server <address>

Configures an NTP server

The no form of the command removes NTP server

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated the command description and added a no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


ntp peer

ntp peer <address>

no ntp peer <address>

Configures an NTP peer

The no form of the command removes the NTP peer

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 or IPv6 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Added the no form of the command

1.3.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ntp peer 11.11.11.11

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


Software Management

image fetch

image fetch <URL>

Downloads a system image from a remote host.

Syntax Description

URL

HTTPS, SCP and SFTP are supported

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # image fetch scp://root:123456@192.168.10.125/tmp/ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar
100.0%[###########################################################################################]

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • The image format must be as follows: ufm-appliance-<version>-omu.tar

  • Please delete the previously available image, prior to fetching the new image

  • See section In-Service Upgrade at UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade


image install

image install <image-name>

Installs an image file.

Syntax Description

image name

Specifies the image name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # image install ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar
Verifying image...
Extracting image...
Installing image...
20230809-07_24_52: UFM-OS UPGRADE to version 23.07.18-3 STARTED
20230809-07_24_52: UFM_OS_UPGRADE                      [STARTED   ]
WARNING!!!
/tmp/ufm_os_upgrade_ml2ah98f/ufm-appliance-1.5.0-4-omu/ufm-os-upgrade.sh will require a restart upon completion.
OFED drivers, kernel and kernel models will not work properly until the server is rebooted!!!
 
In case of a change to the secureboot certificate , a message will be prompted to the screen to indicate that
an action is needed when restarting.
 
 
20230809-07_24_52: HighAvailability is detected, node role is: stand-by
20230809-07_24_53: Check if ufm-enterprise.service is running
20230809-07_24_53: ufm-enterprise.service is not running, continue with the upgrade
20230809-07_24_53: Extracting ISO...
20230809-07_24_53: CERTIFICATE-VALIDATION              [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_24_54: HA-STANDBY-MODE-ACTIVATE            [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_24_54: Backup HA cluster config to /var/tmp/ufm_os_upgrade_23_07_18-3/pcs_config_backup_23.07.18-3.tar.bz2
20230809-07_24_55: HA-PREPARATION                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_24_55: A newer kernel version is detected: 4.15.0-213-generic, installing 
20230809-07_25_22: KERNEL-UPGRADE                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_25_22: Preparing MOFED repo
20230809-07_25_24: MOFED-PREPARATION                   [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_25_24: Upgrading UFM-APPLIANCE SW
20230809-07_27_01: Upgrading UFM-APPLIANCE SW finished
20230809-07_27_01: APPLIANCE-UPGRADE                   [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_27_01: HA-PACKAGES-UPGRADE                 [SKIPPED   ]
20230809-07_27_01: Upgrading telemetry packages...
20230809-07_27_01: TELEMETRY-REQUIREMENTS-UPGRADE      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_27_06: updating firmware
20230809-07_27_19: FW-UPGRADE                          [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_27_19: Upgrading packages...
20230809-07_28_15: PACKAGES-UPGRADE                    [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_15: Upgrading collection tools...
20230809-07_28_15: Updating FW rules
20230809-07_28_20: FIREWALL-PORTS                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: UFMCLI tar is copied to /opt/ufm-os-firstboot to run on next-boot.
20230809-07_28_20: UFMCLI-PREPERATION                  [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: HA-STANDBY-MODE-DEACTIVATE          [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: UFM-OS-UPGRADE                      [PASSED    ]
20230809-07_28_20: UPGRADE finished, kernel modules, OFED and new kernel wont function properly until reboot is performed.
20230809-07_28_20: Please reboot the server.
 
Please check log file for more details: /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_23.07.18-3.log
Upgrade steps status information: /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_23.07.18-3_status.log.

Related Commands

show images

Notes

  • The image should be installed on the standby node only. Installation on the master node is not allowed.

  • Once the installation is complete, perform system reboot using the command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    reload


image delete

image delete <image-name>

Deletes the specified image file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

image-name

Specifies the image name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # image delete ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar

Related Commands

show images

Notes


show images

show image

Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show images
Installed images:
  Partition 1:
    version: ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.4.3.1_UFM_6.13.2.5 2023-06-13 08:42:27 x86_64
Images available to be installed:
  1: 
    Image  : ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar

Related Commands

image delete

image fetch

image install

Notes


Configuration Management

File System

debug generate dump

debug generate dump

Generates a debug dump.e

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # debug generate dump
Generated dump sysdump-ufmapl-112104-201140526-091707.tgz

Related Commands

file debug-dump

Notes

The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands


show files debug-dump

show files debug-dump [<filename>]

Displays a list of debug dump files.

Syntax Description

filename

Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show files debug-dump sysdump-r-ufm237-20210809-211426.tgz
 
==================================================
System information:
 
Hostname:      r-ufm237
Version:       ufm_appliance UFMAPL_4.6.0.6_UFM_6.7.0.8 2021-08-08 19:27:47 x86_64
Current time:  2021-08-09 21:14:26
System uptime: 0d 21h 27m 28s
 
==================================================
 
==================================================
Output of 'uname -a':
 
Linux r-ufm237 3.10.0-1127.19.1.el7MELLANOXsmp-x86_64 ufm_appliance UFMAPL_4.6.0.6_UFM_6.7.0.8 #1 2021-08-08 18:45:38  x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
 
==================================================

Related Commands

file debug-dump

Notes


file debug-dump

file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|

Manipulates debug dump files.

Syntax Description

filename

The specified file name

latest

Delete, upload, or e-mail the latest debug dump file to a remote host

URL

HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # file debug-dump email sysdump-ufmapl-112104-20114052-091707.tgz

Related Commands

Notes

Local and Remote Logging

show log

show log [continues | files [<file-number>] ] [ [not] matching <reg-exp>]

Displays the log file with optional filter criteria.

Syntax Description

continues

Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX "tail" utility

files

Displays the list of log files

file-number

Displays an archived log file, where the number may range from 1 up to the number of archived log files available

[not] matching <reg-exp>

The file is piped through a LINUX "grep" utility to only include lines either matching, or not matching, the provided regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #show log matching INFO
Feb  1 10:57:04 switch clusterd[2659]: [4.193] [clusterd.INFO]: master browse reply: add service 0x20000 mxyzzy--0002c95ea5d8 _tms_cluster._tcp. local.
Feb  1 10:57:04 switch clusterd[2659]: [4.199] [clusterd.INFO]: master resolve reply via browse: name mxyzzy--0002c95ea5d8 type _tms_cluster._tcp. domain local. addr 172.30.2.2 port 60102 ifindex 1
31072
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch SX[2785]: TID 1208106288: [7.746] [hwd.INFO]: hwd_kernel_interrupt_sim: Entry
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch SX[2785]: TID 1208106288: [7.747] [hwd.INFO]: hwd_kernel_interrupt_sim: err=0
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.748] [mgmtd.INFO]: Handling EVENT request (session 26)
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.749] [mgmtd.INFO]: EVENT:  /system/chassis/events/hw-isr-event
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.750] [mgmtd.INFO]: EVENT: [0] mask = 0 (uint32)
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch health[2900]: TID 1208104656: [7.751] [health.INFO]: Received ISR event with mask 0
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.754] [mgmtd.INFO]: Sending externally: type event session 36 id 1732128
Feb  1 10:57:07 switch mgmtd[2599]: [7.755] [mgmtd.INFO]: Event sent by user i:2785-0-0 has been handled

Related Commands

Notes

For the following commands, to quit from the output view, use 'CTRL +C'.

  • show log continuous

  • show log continuous matching <regex>

  • show log continuous not matching <regex>

For the following commands, to quit from the output view, press 'q'.

  • show log

  • show log matching <regex>

  • show log not matching <regex>

  • show log files <number>

  • show log files <number> matching <regex>

  • show log files <number> not matching <regex>


logging

logging [trap <log-level> | port <log-level>]

no logging [trap <log-level> | port <log-level>]

Enables sending logging messages, with ability to filter the logging messages according to their classes.

The no form of the command stops sending messages to the remote syslog server.

Syntax Description

log-level

  • alert – alert notification, action must be taken immediately

  • crit – critical condition

  • debug – debug level messages

  • emerg – system is unusable (emergency)

  • err – error condition

  • info – informational condition

  • none – disables the logging locally and remotely

  • notice – normal, but significant condition

  • warning – warning condition

Default

Remote logging is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # logging local info

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # logging local info

Related Commands

show logging

logging local override

Notes


show logging

show logging

Displays the logging configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show logging
Local logging level: info
  Override for class mgmt-front: warning
Default remote logging level: notice
No remote syslog servers configured.
Allow receiving of messages from remote hosts: no
Number of archived log files to keep: 10
Log rotation size threshold: 5.000% of partition (43 megabytes)
Log format: standard
Subsecond timestamp field: enabled
Subsecond timestamp precision: 1 whole digit; 3 fractional digits
Levels at which messages are logged:
  CLI commands: info
  Audit messages: notic

Related Commands

logging

Notes


User Management and AAA

User Accounts

username

username root disable

no username root disable

Disable logging into root account

The no form of the command reenable login into root account

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # username root disable

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


username root password

username root password<{password>

username root password <password>

Changes the root user password.

Syntax Description

password

Specifies a password for the user in string form.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.8.0

Updated command name

1.4.2

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #
username root password 123456

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A

AAA Methods

aaa authentication login default

aaa authentication login default <auth method> [<auth method>]

Sets a sequence of authentication methods. Up to two methods can be configured.

Syntax Description

auth-method

Possible values:

  • local

  • tacacs+

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # aaa authentication login default local tacacs+

Related Commands

show aaa

Notes

Setting tacacs+ as one of the authentication methods enables tacacs.

Setting no taccas+ and only local in the authentication methods disables tacacs.


show aaa

show aaa

Displays the AAA configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show aaa 
AAA authorization: 
    Map Order: remote-only 
 
Authentication method(s): 
    local 
    tacacs+ 
 
Accounting method(s): 
    tacacs+

Related Commands

aaa authentication login default

Notes

TACACS+

tacacs-server

tacacs-server {key <secret> | timeout <seconds>}

no tacacs-server {key | timeout}

Sets global TACACS+ server attributes.

The no form of the command resets the attributes to default values.

Syntax Description

key

Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server

timeout

Timeout in seconds (1-60)

Default

1 second

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # tacacs-server key testkey

Related Commands

show tacacs

tacacs-server host

Notes

Each TACACS+ server can override the global secret parameter using the command "tacacs-server host"


tacacs-server host

tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port> | key <secret>}

no tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port>}

Configures TACACS+ server attributes.

The no form of the command removes the TACACS+ server.

Syntax Description

ip-address

TACACS+ server IP address

auth-port

TACACS+ server UDP port number

key

Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server

Default

Default TCP port is 49

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # tacacs-server key testkey

Related Commands

show tacacs

tacacs-server

Notes

  • TACACS+ servers are tried in the order they are configured

  • If the user does not specify a parameter for this configured TACACS+ server, the configuration will be taken from the global TACACS+ server configuration. Refer to "tacacs-server" command.


show tacacs

show tacacs

Displays TACACS+ configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show tacacs 
TACACS+ defaults: 
 Timeout    : 1 
 
TACACS+ servers: 
 10.209.36.156:49: 
    Key       : ******** 
 
 1.2.3.4:49: 
    Key       : ********

Related Commands

tacacs-server

tacacs-server host

Notes

Chassis Management

show resources

show resources

Displays system resources.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show resources 
         Total      Used      Free
Physical 65400 MB   2719 MB  60585 MB
Swap     16252 MB      0 MB  16252 MB
 
Number of CPUs:    64
CPU load averages: 0.16 / 0.08 / 0.04
 
CPU 1
  Utilization:                0%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 0% at 2023-11-05 09:45:01
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 0%
 
CPU 2
  Utilization:                5%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 19% at 2023-11-05 09:45:01
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 7%
 
...
 
CPU 64
  Utilization:                0%
  Peak Utilization Last Hour: 1% at 2023-11-05 09:45:01
  Avg. Utilization Last Hour: 1%

Related Commands

Notes


show version

show version

Displays version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.11.0

Updated command output, added UFM plugin information

1.8.0

Updated command output, added system serial number and a note

1.4.2

Updated command output

1.4.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show version
Product name:        ufm_appliance
Product release:     UFMAPL_1.11.0.5_UFM_6.20.0.5
Build date:          2025-01-30 14:09:30
Version summary:     ufm_appliance UFMAPL_1.11.0.5_UFM_6.20.0.5 2025-01-30 14:09:30 x86_64
 
UFM OS:              25.01.18-1
UFM HA:              5.8.0-4
UFM CLI:             1.9.0-5
GNMI PLUGIN:         1.2.12-8
TOOLS PLUGIN:        2.0.0-4
 
System serial num:   MT0006M7SMK3
 
Uptime:              4d 22h 58m
CPU load averages:   0.19 / 0.20 / 0.09
Number of CPUs:      64
System memory:       2655 MB used / 58799 MB free / 64614 MB total
Swap:                0 MB used / 16252 MB free / 16252 MB total

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

For devices with IDM v1.0.0, the serial number (SN) is generated based on ODM SN since the NVIDIA SN is not available


show files system

show files system [detail]

Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.

Syntax Description

detail

Displays more detailed information on file-system

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show files system  
Statistics for /var filesystem: 
  Space Total            1649517 MB 
  Space Used             23438 MB 
  Space Free             1626079 MB 
  Space Available        1542216 MB 
  Space Percent Free     98% 
  Inodes Percent Free    99% 
 
Statistics for /opt/ufm/files filesystem: 
  Space Total            150105 MB 
  Space Used             294 MB 
  Space Free             149811 MB 
  Space Available        142116 MB 
  Space Percent Free     99% 
  Inodes Percent Free    99%

Related Commands

Notes


Operating System License

Note

The following CLI commands relate to the operating system license. For UFM License CLI commands, please refer to UFM License.

license install

license install <url>

Installs a UFM appliance OS license file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

url

https, sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username:password@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

First release

1.4.3

Added the first note in the "Notes" row.

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # license install sftp://root:root/tmp/nvidia-ufm-os-restricted-3922145848058.lic

Related Commands

license delete

show license

Notes

  • The license installation is used to access the SHELL in cases where the root account is disabled. For UFM Enterprise license installation, please refer to Activating the UFM Enterprise License.

  • The license format must be as follow: *.lic

  • The license installation overrides the existing license, if present.

  • To generate UFM appliance OS license, the management interface MAC address (eno8303) should be provided to NVIDIA by running the "show interfaces" command.

license delete

license delete

Deletes a UFM appliance OS license file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # license delete

Related Commands

license install

show license

Notes

N/A


show license

show license

Displays UFM appliance OS license information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show license 
Customer ID:     NVIDIA RND TESTING
SN:              194042963524002
Type:            Subscription
Status:          Valid
MAC address:     b0:7b:25:e9:79:a2

Related Commands

license install

license delete

Notes

N/A


_shell

_shell

Runs a UNIX command shell such as bash. This shell command replaces the CLI; when the user exits the shell, they will be returned to the CLI.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.8.0

Added a note

1.4.1

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl # _shell
root@ufmapl:~#

Related Commands

license install

license delete

show license

Notes

The OS license check is disabled by default. To enable it, set:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[security]:os-license = true in /opt/ufmcli/conf/ufmcli_cfg.yaml


Docker Container

docker load <image name>

docker load <image name>

Loads a docker image from a TAR archive.

Syntax Description

image name

Name of the TAR image to be loaded

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) # docker load ufm-plugin-ndt_1.1.1-17-docker.img.gz

Related Commands

image fetch

show docker images

docker remove

Notes

The image should be downloaded into the UFM Enterprise appliance from a remote host

docker pull

docker pull <image-name>[:<version>]

Pulls a docker image from a docker repository.

Syntax Description

image-name [:<version>]

Image name

Format: Name:Version

If only “Name” is provided, “version” defaults to latest

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) # docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt:1.1.1-17

Related Commands

show docker images

docker remove

Notes

docker remove image <image name> <image version>

docker remove image <image-name> <image-version>

Removes an image from the Linux docker service.

Syntax Description

image-name

Name of the image to be deleted

image-version

Version of the image to be deleted

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) # docker remove image mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt 1.1.1-17

Related Commands

show docker images

docker remove

Notes


show docker images

show docker images

Displays docker images.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.7.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) # show docker images
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                    Version      Created       Size       Digest         
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt  1.1.1-17     2 months ago  1.59GB     sha256:89e61315
                                                               4dd3fed89a54780
                                                               920c138c2edb1ab
                                                               85acd8fe788ef12
                                                               23f3c83bae3

Related Commands

show docker ps

docker remove

docker pull

docker load

Notes


show docker ps

show docker ps

Displays docker containers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.7.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) # show docker ps
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Container           Image:Version           Created                Status                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ufm-plugin-ndt      mellanox/ufm-plugin-nd  4 seconds ago          Up 3 seconds
                    t:1.1.1-17

Related Commands

show docker images

docker remove

docker pull

docker load

Notes


docker exec

docker exec <container-name> <program-executable>

Executes a program within a running docker container.

Syntax Description

container-name

Name of the running docker container

program-executable

Linux command

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

1.8.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) #  docker exec ufm /bin/bash

Related Commands

show docker images

docker remove image

Notes


docker prune image

docker prune image

Removes all dangling docker prune images.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config docker

History

1.8.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufm (config) #  docker prune image

Related Commands

show docker images

docker remove image

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 12, 2025
content here