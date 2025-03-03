Bug Fixes History
Ref#
Description
4161386
Description: Fixed issue where automatic failover did not occur due to previous failed actions.
Keywords: Automatic Failover, HA
Discovered in Release: v1.8.1
4143960
Description: Fixed the issue where "marking ringid 1 interface FAULTY" appeared in the syslog due to insufficient network bandwidth.
Keywords: ringid, syslog, HA
Discovered in Release: 1.8.1
4159001
Description: Fixed issue where OFED installs older versions of ibdiagnet
Keywords: OFED, ibdiagnet
Discovered in Release: 1.10.0
3754940
Description: UFM upgrade and ufm_ha_cluster configuration wiped the operating system
Keywords: UFM Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster, OS, Wipe
Discovered in Release: 1.6.2
3752196
Description: Intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: REST API, Failure
Discovered in Release: 1.6.1
3758874
Description: manage_the_unmanaged tool failure
Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure
Discovered in Release: 1.6.2
3672810
Description: TACACS+ authorization encounter failure when attempting to execute a command with arguments that are exclusively allowed in the configuration file.
Keywords: TACACS+; Per command Authorization
Discovered in release: 1.6.0
3673626
Description: Accessing the CLI requires the entry of the sudo password.
Keywords: CLI; Login; Sudo; Password
Discovered in release: 1.6.0
3629287
Description: UFM3.x unstable HCA due to overheating of transceiver
Keywords: HCA overheating
Discovered in release: v1.5.0
3575882
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
Discovered in release: v1.4.1
3565820
Description: The UFM start command does not reflect fabric-related issues (such as "no IB interface is running")
Keywords: UFM start
Discovered in release: v1.4.3
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 1.15.0
3549795
Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.
Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status
Discovered in Release: 1.4.1
3547517
Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.
Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
3469639
Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.
Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3499668
Description: Fixed the replacement or overwriting of the IPv4 default gateway when specifying an IPv6 default gateway
Keywords: IPv4. IPv6, Default Gateway, overwrite
Discovered in Release: 1.4.2
3499983
Description: Fixed inability to fetch bootstap certificate when the user is set to "admin"
Keywords: Bootstap certificate, "admin"
Discovered in Release: 1.4.1
3486980
Description: Rectified inability to upload an image or certificate using user admin
Keywords: Image, Certificate, SCP
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3486981
Description: Rectified inability to add multiple NTP servers.
Keywords: NTP Server
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3468783
Description: Fixed UFM version update in /etc/ufm-release upon manual upgrade of UFM CLI
Keywords: UFM CLI version, Update
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3410826
Description: Rectified inability to modify UFM user password
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 1.2.1
3459431
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3461658
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3361160
Description: Resolved the prolonged UFM upgrade time caused by a large historical Telemetry database table
Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
3228547
Description: Client certificate authentication is not working on UFM Docker container after a Docker container restart
Keywords: Client Certificate Authentication, Ubuntu, Docker
Discovered in Release: 1.1.0
3143391
Description: UFM agent port 6306 is blocked
Keywords: UFM Agent
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0
3116018
Description: ufm-ha-watcher is not working
Keywords: UFM-HA
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0