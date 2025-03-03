NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description UFM Plugins Updated the Tools plugin image to version 2.1.0-1 UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 25.02.18-1 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.20.2 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.31.0-149

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.