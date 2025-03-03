Changes and New Features History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.11.2
Feature

Description

Rev 1.10.0

CLI Commands

Updated the nvp set CLI command.

Added the following CLI commands:

In NVP:

In Data Management

  • ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

Tools Plugin

Updated Appendix - NVP

UFM Migration

Updated the Post-Restore UFM Data on UFM Enterprise Appliance instructions. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 24.11.18-2

UFM packages like OpenSM, SHARP and IButils have been removed from the host to avoid issues with MLNX_OFED installing older versions of ibdiagnet .

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.19.1-1

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.7.0

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.30.1-8

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.4

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700

Rev 1.9.0

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

In NVP:

  • nvp append

  • nvp reset

  • nvp apply no-restart

In UFM Configuration Management:

  • debug generate dump

  • show files debug-dump

  • file debug-dump

In Local and Remote Logging:

  • show log

  • logging

  • show logging

In UFM Logs:

  • show ufmhealth log

  • show ufmhealth log files

  • show ufm event log

  • show ufm event log continuous

  • show ufm event log files

  • show ufm console log

  • show ufm console log continuous

  • show ufm console log files

In OpenSM:

  • show ib sm log

In NVIDIA SHARP:

  • show ib sharp log

  • show ib sharp log continuous

  • show ib sharp log files

  • show ib sharp log matching

  • show ib sharp log not matching

In InfiniBand Utilities:

  • ib ibdiagnet

  • ib ibaddr

  • ib ibhosts

  • ib iblinkinfo

  • ib ibnetdiscover

  • ib ibnodes

  • ib ibping

  • ib ibportstate

  • ib ibqueryerrors

  • ib ibroute

  • ib ibrouters

  • ib ibstat

  • ib ibstatus

  • ib ibswitches

  • ib ibsysstat

  • ib ibtracert

  • ib perfquery

  • ib saquery

  • ib sminfo

  • ib smpdump

  • ib saquery

  • ib smparquery

  • ib smpquery

  • ib vendstat

In Data Management:

  • ufm data backup

  • ufm data upload

  • ufm data fetch

  • ufm data restore

  • ufm data delete

Tools Plugin

Updated Appendix - NVP

UFM Migration

Added the ability to migrate UFM-SDN data to UFM Enterprise appliance. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 24.07.18-5

Introduced changes to the system's GRUB ( Grand Unified Bootloader ) and Kernel behavior to improve system stability and troubleshooting. For more information, refer to Appendix - GRUB and Kernel Behavior

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.0-5

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.6.0-4

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.29.0-131

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.2

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700

Rev 1.8.0

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

  • In Docker Container:

    • docker exec

    • docker prune image

  • In User Accounts:

    • username root password

  • In UFM Plugins:

    • ufm plugin - Updated command

  • In NVP:

    • nvp set

    • nvp get

    • nvp dump

    • nvp apply

    • nvp apply force

  • In Chassis Management:

    • show version - updated command output and added a note

  • In Operating System License:

    • _shell - Added a note

Tools Plugin

Added Appendix - NVP

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 24.04.18-4

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.17.0-6

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.5.0-9

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.28.0-95

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702

Rev 1.7.0

UFM CLI

Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help.

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

In Docker Container:

  • docker load <image name>

  • docker pull

  • docker remove image <image name> <image version>

  • show docker images

  • show docker ps

In UFM Process Commands

  • ufm process health start

  • ufm process model start

  • ufm process telemetry start

  • ufm process sharp start

  • ufm process telemetry start

  • ufm process sm start

In UFM Plugins:

  • ufm plugin

  • show ufm plugin

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-4

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702

Rev 1.6.2

UFM SM

New routing algorithm for asymmetric QFT topologies

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.11.18-2

Rev 1.6.1

AAA TACACS+ Support

Added support for AAA TACACS+. For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting - AAA.

Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.

Added per command authorization AAA TACACS+ support

Added IPv6 TACACS server support

Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+.

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

  • In Routing:

    • show {ip | ipv6} route

    • show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

  • In AAA Methods :

    • aaa authentication login default

    • show aaa

  • In TACACAS+ :

    • tacacs-server

    • tacacs-server host

    • show tacacs

  • In Chassis Management:

    • show files system

    • show resources

  • In UFM License :

    • ufm license install

    • ufm license delete

    • show ufm license

    • show files ufm-license

  • In UFM Configuration Management :

    • ufm configuration delete

    • ufm configuration export

    • ufm configuration fetch

    • ufm configuration import

    • ufm configuration upload

    • show files ufm-configuration

  • High-Availability

    • ufm ha configure

  • In UFM Multi-Port SM:

    • ufm multi-port-sm

    • show ufm multi-port-sm

    • ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

    • show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

  • HCA Commands

    • ib hca-vl15-window

    • show ib hca-vl15-window

  • In NVIDIA SHARP :

    • ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

    • ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

    • ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

    • ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

    • ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

    • ib sharp allocation enable

Client Certificate Authentication

Added support for pinning SAN with RegEx.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 5.3.0-17

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 6.15.0

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.10.18-9

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.0-93

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.07-0.5.1

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.38.2104 to resolve HCA overheating issue

Rev 1.5.1

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.14.1

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-200

Cable and Transceivers Burning

UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.

Rev 1.5.0

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

  • In-Service Upgrade

  • IP Management

  • UFM data reset

  • UFM HA nodes

In-Service Upgrade

Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade.

UFM Factory Reset

Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.14.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1-6

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.07.18-3

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-63

Rev 1.4.1

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.13.2

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1

Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72

Appliance OS License

Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions

Rev 1.3.1

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

UFM Initial Settings

Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104

Rev 1.2.0

NVIDIA SHARP Software

Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)

Rev 1.1.0

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0

Chassis Health

Added support for chassis health monitoring

Rev 1.0.0

UFM Package

Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0

UFM HA Package

Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0

UFM Plugins

Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins.
