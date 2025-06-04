What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.12.2
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature

Description

UFM Plugins

Updated the gNMI Telemetry Plugin to version 1.3.6-2 (resolved bug fixes).

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 25.04.18-1

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.21.2

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.9.0

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.32.0-120

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.4082

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
