NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.12.2
Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
UFM Plugins
Updated the gNMI Telemetry Plugin to version 1.3.6-2 (resolved bug fixes).
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 25.04.18-1
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.21.2
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.9.0
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.32.0-120
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.4082
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.