NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description UFM Plugins Updated the gNMI Telemetry Plugin to version 1.3.6-2 (resolved bug fixes). UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 25.04.18-1 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.21.2 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.9.0 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.32.0-120 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-4.0.9.1 Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.4082

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.