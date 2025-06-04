What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.12.2
Starting UFM

Starting UFM Procedure

  1. Start the UFM Enterprise service. Run:

    # systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

  2. Wait 1 minute for the service to come up.

  3. Ensure the service health. Run:

    # ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh
Checking Service...
Done
Checking Images...
Done
Checking Containers...
Done
Checking ufm REST server...
Done
Sanity tests completed successfully!

Logging Into UFM Web UI

To open UFM WEB UI, open the following URL in your browser: https://[SERVER_IP]/ufm/ and type the default credentials.
