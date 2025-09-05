Appendix - NVP

The NVP is designed to help customers change, retrieve, and apply the configuration to UFM parameters of config files. NVP aims to eliminate the need to edit the config files manually. It is important to note that, NVP follows a transactional model approach. The NVP changes the configuration on temporary files. The changed configuration is reflected in the actual configuration only when `APPLY` is performed. The tool supports 4 standard file types mentioned below:

flat config : Refers to files that only have key-value pairs ini : Refers to files that have sections associated with key-value pairs xml : Refers to XML formatted files plain text : Refers to files that contain plain text-like format

In addition to the above formats, NVP supports custom config of pgrp_policy_config to support pgrp_policy.conf file.

The tool is provided as a plugin and can be operated either as a standalone application using Docker commands or invoked through CLI commands. All the examples provided below illustrate the usage of NVP via CLI commands.

The tool supports the following functionalities:

set get dump append reset discard backup rollback apply add remove

Note NVP operates on a transactional model; therefore, it is recommended to avoid NVP alongside manual configuration edits. Doing so may result in the loss of manually made changes when NVP applies its configurations to the relevant files. Users can manually edit the configuration and then use NVP or vice versa; however, it is not advisable to use them simultaneously.

Please note that the tool's plugin operates without a running daemon. Upon adding the plugin via the plugin infrastructure, its status remains "stopped" signifying its inactive state without a daemon. However, when a user initiates NVP (either through standalone Docker usage or via the CLI commands), the image activates, executes the command, performs the necessary operations, and then exits.

To add tools/NVP plugin, perform the following: